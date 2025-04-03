A new show is burning up the Nielsen streaming charts — and it aired its last episode almost fifty years ago. Gunsmoke, the longest-running Western TV show in history, has just ridden on to the Acquired streaming charts, landing at #8. The series, which starred James Arness as Marshal Matt Dillon, is currently streaming on Paramount+ and Peacock.

It's no surprise to see a Western on the streaming charts: shows like Yellowstone and 1923 have been solid successes for Paramount+. However, even on Nielsen's list of Acquired streaming shows, which includes shows that premiered on linear TV before making their way to streaming, Gunsmoke stands out. It's up there with shows like NCIS, The Big Bang Theory, and Bob's Burgers — venerable series all, but they all made their debuts this century. Not so for Gunsmoke, which aired its first episode on CBS in 1955. According to Nielsen, this has been a long time coming, as Gunsmoke has been slowly accumulating viewers for some time: over ten billion hours of the series were streamed in 2024. Meanwhile, the Prime Video hit Reacher maintains its top spot on the Originals streaming chart.

What Is 'Gunsmoke' About?