There’s something about the Western TV shows and movies that grips the audience completely. It could be the wild west, the wilderness, the feral nature of the characters or simply the story laying out the good old times in the most thrilling way. Long before Taylor Sheridan spawned the Yellowstone universe, for a long time the audience got their fill of the Western on TV from Gunsmoke, the classic ran for 20 seasons between 1955 and 1975 and is considered to be one of the greatest television shows of all time in the genre.

There’s good news for the fans of the show as it has found a new home on Peacock streaming service and will make its debut in December, CBR reports. The show started as a radio series. However, it was soon adapted for TV due to its growing popularity. Initially started in a half hour format, the show then took an hour-long episode approach in 1961 with an expansive story and deep dive into various characters.

‘Gunsmoke’ Has a Long Legacy

The show follows Marshal Matt Dillon, who tries to prevent lawlessness from overtaking Dodge City. But not without some help to keep him grounded from saloon proprietor Miss Kitty Russell and Doc Adams. During its course the show earned five Primetime Emmy Awards along with other accolades. It is also the only Western TV series to ever win a Primetime Emmy for Best Drama Series.

The show has a stellar cast including James Arness as U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon, Milburn Stone as Galen "Doc" Adams, Amanda Blake as Kathleen "Kitty" Russell, Dennis Weaver as Chester B. Goode, Ken Curtis as Festus Haggen and many more. However, the show is also famous for guest appearances, in the span of over 600 episodes, some notable names appeared playing fan-favorite characters. Kurt Russell, who appeared in two episodes, Jodie Foster, appeared in three episodes, Harrison Ford was in two episodes of the series, and Leonard Nimoy, appeared in four.

Gunsmoke is undeniably a classic for many reasons, from its plot to strong themes of scandal, crime, bigotry, hustling, and corruption. The success of the show also spawned a franchise with five made-for-television movie. Revisiting the show would make for an excellent binge for this holiday season.

Gunsmoke will debut on the Peacock on December 9. You can check out the opening theme of the show above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.