Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filmmaker James Gunn didn’t know the highly-anticipated threequel was part of the MCU Phase 5 before 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con. On his Twitter account, Gunn revealed he learned about the MCU's new schedule together with fans.

During the SDCC, Marvel Studios unveiled an ambitious three-Phases plan encompassing dozens of theatrical releases and Disney+ series, including Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. During the presentation, we learned that Phase 4 is about to end on Disney+ with the released of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and on theaters with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While Phase 4 serves as an introduction for new characters and an exploration of the state of the world post-Avengers: Endgame, Phase 5 is supposed to pick up the pace and introduce Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conquerer as the next big baddie.

However, as Gunn revealed on Twitter, filmmakers are unaware of the Phases structure, and the bigger picture doesn’t affect the development of individual chapters of the newly named “Multiversal Saga”. According to Gunn, he “didn't know ‘Vol 3’ was Phase 5 until the presentation at Comicon.” Marvel Studios indeed is secretive because Gunn is one of the leading creative minds currently in the MCU, and even he didn’t know about it.

On Twitter, fans asked Gunn where the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special would fit in the new MCU plan. Gunn shot the Holiday Special simultaneously as Vol. 3, but the one-shot special was surprisingly absent from Marvel Studios' three-Phases plan. Gunn clarified that “the Guardians Holiday Special is the epilogue of Phase 4.” So, that probably means the Holiday Special is still an introductory story, and the main action will be saved for Vol. 3.

As Collider revealed from the 2022 SDCC, the sequel will feature a baby version of Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), promising to tell the origin story of the animal-machine hybrid. Besides that, Chukwudi Iwuji will be playing the High Evolutionary, a villain who kidnaps, dissects, and experiments on every species while trying to create the perfect being. The threequel also added Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo the space dog, The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior, and Superstore’s Nico Santos. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also stars Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoë Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 2023. The Holiday Special is expected to come to Disney+ at the end of 2022. Check out the entire Marvel Studios SDCC panel below.