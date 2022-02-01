It's a Mr. Show reunion! Paramount+ announced Guru Nation, a new half-hour comedy series from the minds of Bob Odenkirk, David Cross, and Bill Odenkirk. Using a fake documentary format, the new series will star Odenkirk and Cross as rival Cult Guru who fight for the hearts and minds of their faithful (and deluded) followers.

While little is known about Guru Nation, the series has an intriguing premise that could turn it into the next mockumentary phenomenon. Besides a unique plot, Guru Nation also has enough big names involved to grab our attention immediately. Aside from the trio of creators, Paramount+ also confirmed Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s director Jason Woliner is set to helm the upcoming show, bringing his experience with comedy, fake documentaries, and acid social commentary.

While Bob Odenkirk is mostly known for playing the crook lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, the actor has a long history with comedy, having written for and starred in Saturday Night Life. More recently, Bob Odenkirk broke out in action flicks with Nobody, playing a brutal retired killer who sees his life unravels when he tries to help an innocent in danger. So, if there were still doubts about Bob Odenkirk’s being a national treasure who can play any role, Nobody is proof that anything this man touches becomes gold.

As for Bob Odenkirk’s younger brother Bill Odenkirk, he’s credited as a writer in some of the best comedy shows ever, such as Tenacious D, Futurama, The Simpsons, and Disenchantment. Bill Odenkirk is also used to producing comedy shows, which will definitely help make Guru Nation a hit.

Finally, we have Cross, who’s internationally known as Arrested Development’s Tobias Fünke. Cross also has a prominent career as a stand-up comedian and voice actor, with lead voice-over roles in the Kung Fu Panda film franchise, Megamind, and Next Gen. Cross was also part of the Alvin and the Chipmunks movie franchise, Modern Family, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

While Guru Nation is still a mysterious project, we can be sure that everyone’s involved has a fantastic comedic time and lots of experience making us laugh. Guru Nation comes from Paramount Television Studios and is executive produced by Bob Odenkirk, Bill Odenkirk, Cross, Woliner, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, and Tim Sarkes.

Unfortunately, there’s no release window for Guru Nation yet. However, as news of the series arises, you can expect to read all about it here at Collider.

