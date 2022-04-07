Few directors have had careers as long and strange as Gus Van Sant’s. He’s directed bizarre, inscrutable art films as well as big-hearted populist crowd-pleasers. He introduced the world to Matt Damon, then had him march through the desert for a Béla Tarr homage. He followed up his greatest critical and commercial smash with a shot-for-shot remake of Psycho that no one, not even Van Sant himself, seemed to want. (When asked why he made it, he answered “so no one else would have to.”) All told, he has made three cataclysmic flops (Psycho, Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, and The Sea of Trees) that would have ended the career of a more conventional filmmaker. Luckily, Van Sant is rarely deterred by such things.

There are threads that run through Van Sant’s diverse career, such as alienation, dark humor, and the use (and abuse) of drugs. But maybe the most important aspect of his filmography are the relationships between men, both sexual and platonic: a prostitute and his rich friend, a troubled genius and his psychologist, two high schoolers preparing to commit an atrocity. Van Sant, a gay man, is considered a vanguard of the New Queer Cinema movement, and his empathetic understanding of his often-marginalized, frequently-disturbed characters carries over even in his most commercial work. Here are his seven most essential films.

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

After the underground success of his microbudget black-and-white debut, Mala Noche, Van Sant seized the opportunity for a true breakout with Drugstore Cowboy. Some concessions were made — Van Sant wanted to cast Tom Waits in the lead role, which would have ruled — but on the whole Drugstore Cowboy remains true to his fascinating, idiosyncratic vision. The narrative centers on a small gang of nomadic drug thieves led by Bob (Matt Dillon), eking out a living by selling whatever they don’t consume. Despite the gritty subject and gloomy Pacific Northwest setting, Drugstore Cowboy doesn’t wallow in misery. The downtime between heists has a shaggy hangout-movie vibe, and there’s a sequence with a dead body and a deputy sheriff’s convention that’s darkly comic and nerve-jangling in equal measure. Still, a creepy encounter with a decrepit old junkie (William S. Burroughs) and the evil omen of a hat on a bed remind the audience that every high is followed by a hard, disorienting crash.

My Own Private Idaho (1991)

“I love you, and you don’t pay me.” That’s what Mike (River Phoenix), a narcoleptic male prostitute, confesses to his friend Scott (Keanu Reeves) halfway through My Own Private Idaho. These two men are not on equal playing fields. Mike is gay, and Scott refuses to be gay for free; Mike grew up poor in a dysfunctional family, while Scott is a rich young man who only prostitutes himself to piss off his parents. Still, Mike’s emotional honesty rings true: gay men have long devoted themselves to those who don’t reciprocate, simply because it’s better than the alternative. Inspired by the relationship between Prince Hal and Falstaff in Shakespeare’s Henry IV, My Own Private Idaho isn’t sentimental about the realities of this transient lifestyle, nor the effects of narcolepsy on someone who doesn’t know where he may wake up the next morning. But Van Sant writes with sympathy rather than pity, and sensitive performances (especially from the late, great Phoenix) give Private Idaho its own sort of sweetness.

To Die For (1995)

While Van Sant is an excellent writer, he’s enjoyed his greatest successes collaborating with other screenwriters. To Die For, the ink-black comedy that re-railed his career after the catastrophic Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, was written by the veteran Buck Henry. Credit should go to Henry’s caustic, satirical exploration of small-town ambition, but it should also go to Van Sant’s newly focused direction, which brings the viewer face-to-face (often quite literally) with the sociopathic weather girl at its center. Perhaps most of all, credit should go to Nicole Kidman, who has rarely been better than she is here. As Suzanne Stone, she hides her obsessive, murderous drive with intense poise and an air of untouchable superiority; she carries herself like someone who views fame as a birthright. She treats everyone in her life like a captive audience, monologuing instead of conversing, and Kidman makes that narcissism funny as well as scary. Perhaps most compelling are her eyes, which can narrow into icy-blue lasers and shift into a sinister, Kubrickian stare.

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Good Will Hunting was the film that made stars out of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the film that won Robin Williams an Oscar, the film that somehow got Elliott Smith in front of millions of people, and the film that introduced “wicked smaht” into the vocabulary of everyone trying to do a Boston accent. But for Van Sant (who would have likely won Best Director were it not for the Titanic of it all), it marked the culmination of his rise to the mainstream. The indie boom of the '90s certainly helped, but Van Sant was more than the right man at the right time: a movie like this would succeed whenever it was released. Good Will Hunting is salty yet sentimental, indie-intimate yet Hollywood-huge. Watching Damon’s hot-heated young math whiz do battle with (then embrace) Williams’ paternal psychologist is the kind of narrative that pierces through any protective layers of cynicism, letting viewers take in the rich autumnal cinematography, sharp dialogue, and heartwarming character development.

Elephant (2003)

Elephant, Van Sant’s Palme D’Or-winning film about a Columbine-esque school shooting, takes its name from a short film by Alan Clarke. Clarke’s film featured 30 minutes of violence, presented coldly and clinically without context. Faceless men in windbreakers approach their targets, shoot them, and leave. Repeat. The original title refers to the “elephant in the room,” regarding the situation in Northern Ireland at the time; Van Sant, however, believed it referred to the parable where six blind men touched different parts of an elephant and gave six different interpretations. Accordingly, he takes Clarke’s unsparing, documentary-like approach to violence and shows it from many perspectives: students, teachers, and the killers themselves. Ultimately, however, those different perspectives don’t lead to any substantial insights, which seems very much the point. The audience doesn’t get straight answers on why this is happening, and the spotlighted victims feel as random and disconnected as the victims of any mass shooting. There is no catharsis; only the numb sense of nihilistic remove that, in time, America would develop as a coping mechanism.

Last Days (2005)

A full-on Kurt Cobain biopic has yet to be made, which is probably for the best. What could possibly be said about his life that hasn’t already been said in countless documentaries and oral histories? Besides, any movie trying to top Last Days would have its work cut out for it. Centered on the aimless, hopeless life of tortured rock star Blake (Michael Pitt) before he commits suicide, Last Days is haunting because it has its eye on something deeper and darker than the pitfalls of fame. Certainly, substance abuse and the pressures of stardom take its toll, but Van Sant doesn’t draw simple conclusions. He simply follows this strange man’s rituals as the end approaches: he wanders the house with a shotgun, he builds a bonfire, and he has an existential crisis while watching a Boyz II Men music video. Full of dread and bad tidings, Last Days is a memento mori; it represents the death of a '90s icon, implicitly suggesting that that decade’s relative prosperity will never come back. Could these be our last days, too?

Milk (2008)

After a string of eerie, disquieting art films, some may have been disappointed by Van Sant’s return to Hollywood uplift. And to be sure, there are some moments in this biopic of a trailblazing gay politician that feel more neat and tidy than anything that happened in 1970s San Francisco. But with a thoughtful, highly researched script by Dustin Lance Black, Milk does justice to the memory of Harvey Milk. Like all good biopics, Milk depicts its central figure as just a man: a good man who was capable of great things, but a man all the same. Deftly played by Sean Penn, Milk balances his personal ambitions with the need to represent his community, as well as a seemingly cursed love life. When it was released in 2008, Proposition 6 made Milk a timely film; now, with the rise in bigotry and “Don’t Say Gay” bills, it may be timely again. The fight is never over, but it could always use a happy warrior.

