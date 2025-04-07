Shudder is teaming up with SFX makeup legend Greg Nicotero on a brand-new horror competition series titled Guts & Glory. The upcoming competition show will feature six episodes where participants will compete against each other in unexpected challenges that flip the script on traditional game shows. The unscripted show promises to be an immersive horror experience involving SFX makeup and is expected to premiere on both Shudder and AMC+ later in 2025.

In a press release from AMC Networks, Nicotero described Guts & Glory as a mix of Survivor and The Blair Witch Project. The makeup artist expressed his excitement about what he believes is one of his most creative and organic projects. According to Nicotero, the show will include participants creating FX that have to happen in real time and capture honest reactions to their work. He also added several crew members from The Walking Dead universe who came together to bring the competition series to life.

Rob Fox, EVP of production for AMC Networks, has also shared his thoughts on Nicotero’s unique concept for Guts & Glory. According to Fox, the upcoming show will feature moments that “shock, surprise, and showcase” the depth of the horror genre. Fox believes that any seasoned horror fan knows the innovation that Nicotero brings to all his projects, and teased that the competition series will be a fresh take on the familiar genre.

