Apple TV+ is adding to its growing lineup of acclaimed documentaries on the streamer with the announcement of Gutsy. The documentary will unveil the previously unseen dynamic that exists between former US Secretary of State, Hilary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the women who inspire them.

The highly anticipated eight-part series is based on the bestselling book The Book of Gutsy Women and will feature the Clintons as they celebrate the women who have inspired them throughout their lives. The series is being described as following the Clintons “as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy."

The series is set to premiere on September 9, and will feature the Clintons having conversations with personal heroes and inspirations, with a star-studded lineup that includes Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, and Kate Hudson, among others. With mother and daughter serving as hosts, in each episode, these women will sit to discuss matters that they hold dear to their hearts, as well as their acts of service to their individual communities and the world at large.

Image via Hulu

With Gutsy finding a home on Apple TV+, the series joins the platform’s growing appeal for having wide-ranging and compelling content, from feature films to family friendly entertainment among others. Apple TV+ at its launch became the globe’s first all-original streaming service with its content garnering a host of award nominations and wins along the way including Emmy Award-winning Boys State.

The series was first announced in December 2020 and had the original title of Gutsy Women. Gutsy is produced by the Clintons' company HiddenLight Productions (founded alongside Sam Branson) for Apple in association with Left/Right LLC. Hillary and Chelsea Clinton will executively produce alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Anna Chai. Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone will serve as producers with Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie as consulting producers. Chai will serve as showrunner.

Gutsy will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on September 9.