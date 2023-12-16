The Big Picture Triple D shows that food is the great unifier in a divisive world of political disharmony.

In a divisive world of political disharmony, food is the great unifier. Food is the one thing that everyone can agree about, regardless of culinary preference. No one understands this better than the Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri. The thought of Food Network without Guy Fieri seems unimaginable, but there was a time on the network without him. Guy rose to fame after winning season 2 of The Next Food Network Star, and he took that title to the next level. Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, aka Triple D, almost never happened. After Guy won the Next Food Network Star, he was given a show called Gotta Get It, which focused on kitchen gadgets. He took a risk and was honest with the network, saying that it was not his kind of show. Thankfully, he was not fired, and soon was given a show that suited his vibe.

Triple D combined his love of classic cars and food, as he traveled the country in search of deliciousness. The series soon became a hit, and soon it was turning local hole-in-the-wall restaurants and cafés into tourist attractions. Restaurants featured on the show saw an immediate increase in their customer base. Thanks to Guy’s hearty mouthfuls and satisfied chomps of food, he helped turn the cooks' meals into “money.” Triple D is a show that put Food Network on the map, creating a new fanbase of food lovers.

Triple D Showcases the Heart and Soul of America Through Food

What makes Triple D so engaging to watch? It isn’t just the tasty-looking treats, although they are the main draw to the show. When Guy visits these different locations, he heads directly to the kitchens to learn from the chefs and restaurant owners one-on-one. He invites viewers into the cooking process all while allowing viewers to get to know the people behind the plates. He also talks to the customers in the restaurant, asking them about their experiences. There is a feeling of true community in every episode of Triple D: a feeling that is slowly becoming more and more foreign thanks to the rise of social media and bipartisan politics invasion into every aspect of daily life.

Left, right, up, down, politics cannot destroy the human love for yummy food. Because of this, Triple D can provide watchers with the opportunity and experience to learn about different cultures. It creates a bridge for foods from all backgrounds reminding viewers of the melting pot that America once thought it was. It breaks down the barriers of otherness, showing people that it’s worth it to try new things. It also creates opportunities for humble hole-in-the-wall restaurants, to create mouth-watering treats. Many of the eateries featured early in the series have since expanded, some by gaining a larger physical space, others by opening other locations. Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives showcase American culture at its best; it represents a culinary adventure. It represents the importance of gathering together to chat and eat and enjoy the sweetness of life, and savor every moment of it.

