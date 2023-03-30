With production now gearing up and expected to commence for The Shrouds, David Cronenberg's latest film, an exclusive report from Deadline has revealed that Guy Pearce will be joining the Vincent Cassel-starring project alongside Diane Kruger, who will be replacing Léa Seydoux, who was previously attached to star.

While specific details on the film, such as Kruger and Pearce's roles, remain under wraps, Cassel will reportedly play Karsh, a widower, and businessman who creates a device that is able to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud. Utilizing his device in a sustainable business model, Karsh soon creates his own cemetery, which allows clients to witness their loved ones decompose in real time. However, when graves start becoming vandalized, including that of his late wife, Karsh begins to investigate the motive of the crime, which leads him to a path of re-evaluation.

With an intriguing and original premise at the center of the film, The Shrouds is already shaping up to be a noteworthy entry in the director's extensive filmography. It remains unknown when audiences will be able to witness the film, with no specific release window has been revealed just yet, but production is expected to commence on May 8 in Toronto. However, SBS International is set to distribute the film, with Prospero Pictures' Saïd Ben Saïd and Martin Katz, who previously collaborated with Cronenberg on Maps To The Stars in 2014, attached as producers. Additional details are likely to be revealed as the film furthers into production later this year.

David Cronenberg's Career Remains in Full Swing

Cronenberg's career is widely recognized by fans for including body horror elements in his films, with notable examples being The Fly, Videodrome, and Scanners. Recently, Cronenberg has received additional critical acclaim with the release of Crimes of the Future, starring Viggo Mortensen, last year, which was widely praised by many for its themes and performances. Whether The Shrouds will be another critically acclaimed film from the director remains to be seen for now, but fans surely won't want to miss out on what will likely be another exciting project to keep an eye out for in the near future when it eventually releases in an undetermined date.

With the film still in its early stages of production, no official release date for The Shrouds has been revealed yet. Check out Collider's interview with Cronenberg about Crimes of the Future and why audiences should watch it at home below.