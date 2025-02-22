We're all happy that Guy Pearce earned a well-deserved Oscar nomination for his performance in The Brutalist, but at the same time, we can't help but ask, "How did it take this long?!" The Australian actor has given a handful of impeccable performances as a lead and supporting presence, but much like Hollywood did over the last decade, the Academy Awards ignored him. Pearce's stirring work as the alluring business magnate and benefactor Harrison Lee Van Buren in Brady Corbet's period epic stands on its own, and it is by no means a "makeup" Oscar to correct past snubs. However, he's been blessing the screen with his innate charm and intense gravitas for decades, and nowhere is his dynamic range better equipped than in his breakout film in America, L.A. Confidential. The 1997 film was a major Oscar player, which makes Pearce's snub for his turn as idyllic police officer Ed Exley even more baffling.

Guy Pearce Didn't See Any of 'L.A. Confidential's Oscar Success

Funding and releasing a big-ticket film based on a novel by James Ellroy with two unknown actors from Australia as the co-leads was the kind of risk studios would likely be hesitant about today. The decision paid off, as not only did L.A. Confidential turn out to be an exceptional crime drama by Curtis Hanson, but it also launched the careers of Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce, who topped this ensemble cast that included Kevin Spacey, Kim Basinger, Danny DeVito, James Cromwell, and David Strathairn. Crowe would eventually earn three consecutive Best Actor nominations, including a win for Gladiator, while Pearce had to wait 27 years for a nomination. From starring roles in The Adventures of Pirscilla, Queen of the Desert and Memento to scene-stealing supporting turns in The Hurt Locker and The King's Speech, Pearce is more than qualified for an Oscar win, let alone a nomination. He gives you something different while always retaining his mix of charisma and gravitas.

L.A. Confidential is a crime saga set against the glamor and sleaze of Southern California, where the line between cop and crook is blurred by the limelight of the paparazzi. The film earned nine Oscar nominations, winning two for Best Adapted Screenplay by Hanson and Brian Helgeland and Best Supporting Actress by Basinger. In hindsight, it's egregious that Pearce, playing the heart of the narrative, Detective Lt. Edmund "Ed" Exley was ignored by the Academy, but his thankless work in the film as a character attempting to enact law and order in a world of lawlessness is easy to overlook. Where all his colleagues accept bribes and assault inmates, Exley, the son of a late venerated detective, is straight-laced. However, to fully bring justice and solve an inscrutable mystery surrounding a rising criminal enterprise, a massacre at a coffee shop, and rampant police corruption, he must join forces with his polar opposites, Jack Vincennes (Spacey), a camera-friendly narcotics detective, and Bud White (Crowe), a brute officer who punches firsts and asks questions later.

Guy Pearce Blurs the Line Between Good and Bad Cop in 'L.A. Confidential'