Guy Pearce to Star in ‘The Seventh Day,’ A New Horror Film from Fangoria

As a big ol’ stinkin’ genre and horror fan, there are a few buzzwords that get my taste buds salivating in double time. And The Seventh Day manages to combine them all and thensome. The upcoming horror film from Fangoria (buzz) is being pitched as The Exorcist (buzz) meets Training Day (buzz), and comes from acclaimed writer/director Justin P. Lange (buzz), who recently turned heads with The Dark (buzz). And now, in the biggest buzz of all, Guy Pearce has been tapped to star.

“Guy Pearce is an extraordinary talent,” said Lange. “That rare combination of bona fide movie star and consummate artist. I can’t wait for audiences to see what he has in store for them with this role.” I can’t wait to see what he has in store for us either, Lange! From L.A. Confidential to The Rover to Memento in between, Pearce has indeed walked the rare line between charismatic star power and genuine, tension-filled unpredictability. While his exact role in The Seventh Day is being kept under wraps for now, the film sounds like it’ll be a bit of a two-hander following a veteran exorcist walking a rookie priest through his first day. And if I had to guess, Pearce will play the vet. And based on the Training Day comparison, Pearce will have quite the juicy role.

“This is a story about the rising spread of a pervasive evil,” continued Lange. “We live in an increasingly dark world, one where it’s difficult to know who to trust, or what to believe. It’s a scary time, and scary times call for scary movies.” Lange is really onto something — horror is having a bit of “a moment” these days, and it’s likely in part because of the reactions to the fresh horrors awaiting us all the moment we open our eyes. I’m excited to see the sensitive-sounding Lange flex his bigger-budget muscles after the talent evident in The Dark, and I’m especially excited to see Lange flex his “corrupt cop” muscles within the horror genre, too.

Check out the brief, utterly tantalizing synopsis for The Seventh Day below.