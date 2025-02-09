Steve Martin has had one of the most surprising trajectories of any living actor, as he abandoned stand-up comedy at a relatively young age to become one of the most beloved comedic superstars of all time. Although Martin was renowned for his prowess as a performer, he was respected for the several films that he wrote, such as Roxanne, The Jerk, L.A. Story, and The Man With Two Brains. It was evident that Martin was talented at writing stories that fit his comedic sensibilities, but that didn’t mean that he was limited to films that he appeared in. Martin showed a more serious side with his script for Traitor, an intense spy thriller that featured excellent performances from Don Cheadle and Guy Pearce.

What Is ‘Traitor’ About?