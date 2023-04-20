Guy Ritchie is set to return to theaters yet again with the epic war drama The Covenant, and while the Jake Gyllenhaal action-thriller may very well end up as one of the better films in Ritchie's resume, it's hard to imagine it'll top one of his signature cinematic capers, Snatch.

The 2000 cult classic takes everything that worked about Ritchie's feature directorial debut, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and amps things up to 11. It may not be the most expensive-looking gem in the jewelry store, coming from a budget of only $7.5 million, but Snatch's core of brilliant writing and sidesplitting humor makes it well worthy of the $83 million it would end up taking in a box office bounty. The story of several individuals trying to get by in England's underworld while some chase down an 86-karat diamond is filled out by a sensational ensemble cast, each member providing their own distinct level of charm to this massively entertaining crime comedy.

What is 'Snatch' About?

The story of Snatch begins with a very expensive 86-karat diamond, which has recently come into the possession of professional thief and notorious gambler, Franky Four Fingers (Benicio Del Toro). Franky is supposed to be bringing the diamond back to New York to hand over to his employer, Cousin Avi (Dennis Farina), but a shady Russian arms dealer named Boris the Blade (Rade Serbedzija) comes in and convinces Franky to get in on some gambling. While he persuades Franky to place a bet on a reportedly fixed fight, Boris hires two amateur crooks, Sol (Lennie James) and Vinny (Robbie Gee), to steal the diamond from Franky.

That boxing match leads to the second major plot line of the movie. The fight is being hosted by Brick Top (Alan Ford), the most ruthless mob boss in all of London, and he's recruited local promoters Turkish (Jason Statham) and Tommy (Stephen Graham) to make sure the fight pays out Brick Top's friends. Things take a turn when Tommy goes to buy a new caravan from a band of Romanis and their fighter who was supposed to take on the Brick Top fight gets punched out of commission by a surprisingly strong con-man, Mickey O'Neil (Brad Pitt).

On one side, you have various sides trying to get their hands on a massively valuable diamond; on the other, you have two boxing promoters trying their best to appease a deranged crime kingpin. Both plot lines seem (and really are) disconnected, but the small ways they converge make for one of the best crime-caper comedies ever.

'Snatch's Ensemble Cast Steals the Whole Movie

Some pitch-perfect casting matches Snatch's diverse and well-developed characters to a tee. Due to the ensemble style, there isn't a really main protagonist, but the closest thing to it is probably Turkish. He is the person who narrates the story, after all, though not everything is from his perspective. Turkish introduces himself as being named after an airline, and perhaps that incredibly boring story behind his name is why he wants to make something of himself. He gets into a bind when he repeatedly and unintentionally screws over Brick Top, but thankfully the often stand-offish Turkish is perfectly offset by the dopier-yet-loyal Tommy.

Speaking of Brick Top, Snatch really could not have asked for a better big bad. Alan Ford is having the time of his life playing the downright evil gangster. While he gets many laughs through his creative insults, he also manages to be a consistently intimidating presence every time he's on-screen. That bravado does little to sway Mickey, who is played by Brad Pitt in a role that feels against type in all the best ways. Many likely think of Pitt as a leading man, but the complex and charismatic character he plays here shows what he's capable of, even in smaller supporting roles like this.

There are many other characters we could spend a whole article gushing about, but the most valuable player on the cast has to be Dennis Farina as Cousin Avi. In stark contrast to Pitt, Farina's role as Cousin Avi is a part tailor-made for him, filled with f-bombs, monologues, and one-liners that will be burned into your memory by the time the movie is over. Cousin Avi also has a perfect sidekick in Bullet Tooth Tony (Vinnie Jones), but their partnership ends in Avi never wanting to return to England.

'Snatch's Screenplay Is as Twisty as It Is Funny

Image via Screen Gems

"What's in the car?"

"Seats and a steering wheel."

That's just one out of dozens of endlessly quotable lines from Snatch, but the caliber of writing that Ritchie implements in his script goes well beyond that. So many twists and turns keep the audience on their toes, with major characters getting stunningly killed off and a climactic ending that flips everything on its head, all of which make for a richly rewarding viewing experience. However, one scene in particular perfectly encapsulates everything that makes Snatch's screenplay great.

When Tony and Avi escape to a nearby pub, they're soon met by Sol and Vinny, both of whom are holding fake guns to try and intimidate them. Tony sits there calmly, with a pint in his hand, and recites a brilliant monologue where he discusses how the sides of their guns says "Replica" and the side of his sys "Desert Eagle .50" on the side of his. Charming. Confident. Elegant. These are the words that describe the caliber of writing in Snatch.

The sequence is then followed by one of the funniest gags in the film. Earlier, Boris the Blade is also described with having the nickname of Boris the Bullet Dodger. When Tony saves Avi by shooting Boris, the greedy arms dealer stays true to his name and keeps hurling profanities at Tony and Avi. Tony shoots Tony at least half a dozen times, but ultimately kills the thorn in their side (though Boris' body is never seen so he probably survived).

Guy Ritchie's Direction is a Character in it of Itself in Snatch

There are certain things you just expect to see in a Guy Ritchie film. Namely, most Ritchie fans would typically want to see some carefully thought-out editing and pacing that's fast-paced without feeling abrupt. Snatch fulfills this goal and then some, moving at a break-neck speed but never becoming confusing either. Keep in mind, this is a film where the characters are constantly running around and searching for something. The way Guy Ritchie moves the camera and divides the scene makes you as an audience member feel as though you right there with Turkish, Avi, and the rest of the crew. There's good directing, and then there's impeccable immersion. Guy Ritchie achieves both in Snatch.