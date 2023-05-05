In a story breaking from the Cannes Film Festival, it has emerged that Guy Ritchie has set his next project, and he's reuniting with a number of familiar faces. The project, which is currently untitled, is a big-budget action movie which will see the director re-team with Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González.

For the time being, the plot and title of the film are being kept under wraps for the time being but, being a Ritchie flick, we can expect plenty of slick action and sharp humour. The story is said to revolve around two specialists (Cavill and Gyllenhaal) in extraction who are given the job of plotting an escape route for a high-level female negotiator (González). The movie will begin production this summer in Spain.

Ritchie has just wrapped The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare with Cavill and González, and released The Covenant with Gyllenhaal last month. Ritchie wrote the original screenplay, and will also produce alongside partner Ivan Atkinson, and Black Bear International’s John Friedberg, who also produced Ritchie’s last two movies.

RELATED: Henry Cavill Wraps Filming on 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'

Ritchie Returns to Familiar Faces

In a press release regarding the film, Ritchie said: “There’s something special that happens when you collaborate with the same partners regularly: you build a shorthand and a trust that lets everybody do their best work. Jake, Henry and Eiza are all astonishingly talented, committed, and engaging actors. This is going to be an action-packed movie that is both intellectually stimulating and physically exhilarating.”

As previously stated, the film reunites Cavill, González and Ritchie from their time on The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and Gyllenhaal from The Covenant. In addition, Cavill had a pseudo-James Bond audition as the leading man in Ritchie's The Man From U.N.C.L.E. in 2015.

González will next be seen in the Benioff and Weiss series Three Body Problem for Netflix and The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, of course. Cavill will soon appear in Matthew Vaughn's Argylle for Apple TV+ and Chad Stahelski's Highlander for Lionsgate, and will star in and executive produce an adaptation of the Warhammer 40,000 franchise alongside Amazon, while Gyllenhaal stars in Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent from David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams, as well as Amazon Studios’ reimagining of the 1989 hit Road House, directed by Doug Liman.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is due for release some time in 2024, and will also star Alex Pettyfer, Henry Golding, Alan Ritchson, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.