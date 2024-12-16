Guy Ritchie’s upcoming untitled crime series continues to stack its cast with top-tier talent, and this time he's adding a cowboy who helped the Yellowstone Dutton clan on their journey to Montana, as 1883 star Alex Fine has joined the Paramount+ and Showtime production, as per a report by Deadline. Currently filming in London, the show already has a stacked lineup that includes Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren in leading roles. The series, which Paramount is describing as “an electrifying, new global crime series", revolves around two warring families in London whose criminal enterprises extend across the globe.

Hardy stars as Harry Da Souza, a fiercely loyal “fixer” tasked with protecting one of the families at all costs. Brosnan and Mirren portray Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, the formidable patriarch and matriarch of a powerful Irish crime family based in London, while Fine will play an adversary of Harry's, named Donnie. The rest of the cast includes Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Sherlock), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (After Life), and Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy). Fine will next be seen in Netflix’s American Primeval, directed by Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights), which is set to premiere in early 2025.

What is '1883' About?

A prequel series to Yellowstone, 1883 — also created by Taylor Sheridan — tells the origin story of the Dutton family, following their ancestors’ harrowing journey across the United States as they settle in the harsh, untamed wilderness of Montana. It follows James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill), along with their children as they embark on a wagon train journey to Montana, joining the tough and veteran cowboy Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) who is leading them along with a group of European immigrants looking for their new home.

The series also stars Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, James and Margaret's teenage daughter. May also serves as the narrator for 1923, the sequel series to 1883, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, while May also appeared in a voiceover cameo in the final episode of Yellowstone, tying all three series together as she talked about returning the land to its people.

1883 is available to stream now on Paramount+ in its entirety, along with 1923 Season 1. Yellowstone is streaming now on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Guy Ritchie's next escapades.

