The film previously known as 'Five Eyes' will be released theatrically early next year.

Guy Ritchie's next film, which was previously going to be called Five Eyes, will now be titled Operation Fortune, according to the film's official Twitter page. Operation Fortune stars Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant. The film is currently scheduled to be released on January 21, 2022.

Operation Fortune is said to tell the story of an MI6 operative and a CIA agent who attempts to stop the sale of deadly technology after being enlisted into the Five Eyes network. Statham will play the MI6 operative while Plaza will take on the role of the CIA agent. Ritchie directs the film from a screenplay by himself, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies. Both Davies and Atkinson co-wrote Ritchie's last two films, Wrath of Man and The Gentlemen. Statham, a frequent Ritchie collaborator, is serving as a producer as well as starring in Ritchie's latest. Ritchie also recently worked with Grant in The Gentlemen, while Hartnett also appeared in Ritchie's latest film, Wrath of Man.

Guy Ritchie's films have been proving to be very profitable as of late. The Gentleman grossed over $115 million against a $22 million budget, while Wrath of Man pulled in $104 million against a $40 million budget. Ritchie is an iconic filmmaker known for films like Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Sherlock Holmes, and Aladdin.

Filming for Operation Fortune began back in January and will take place across Antalya, Turkey, Farnborough, and Qatar. Operation Fortune comes to theaters on January 21, 2022. Check out the announcement trailer for Operation Fortune's new title and release date below.

