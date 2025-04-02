Apple Original Films has just dropped the first trailer for Guy Ritchie’s Fountain of Youth, and it looks like the director best known for gritty gangster flicks and slick spy thrillers is going full-on globe-trotting adventure mode instead of getting stabby in the streets of London — and bringing a stacked cast along for the ride. Starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as estranged siblings with a shared obsession for the impossible, Fountain of Youth follows them on an adventure to track down the legendary myth itself: the source of immortality. Would anyone really want to live forever in this hellscape? Eh.

Their journey kicks off as a globe-spanning heist, but quickly spirals into something far more epic — and potentially life-altering. Using their deep knowledge of history (and probably a few clever disguises), the duo must solve ancient clues, outrun rival treasure hunters, and, of course, dodge bullets along the way.

Sounds like Uncharted, but hopefully wildly better than that. Krasinski and Portman are backed by a wildly impressive ensemble that includes Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo, and Stanley Tucci, who is perhaps best known to audiences for his TikToks where he cooks food in a turtle neck sweater. While the plot may be shrouded in mystery (we're not expecting the exact coordinates of the fountain just yet), the tone looks to be very much in the vein of Indiana Jones meets National Treasure. And hopefully it doesn't take itself too seriously.

Who Is Behind 'Fountain of Youth'?

The film is directed by Ritchie from a script by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man, Scream VI), who also produces via his Project X Entertainment alongside William Sherak and Paul Neinstein. Production powerhouses David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger produce for Skydance, with Tripp Vinson repping Vinson Films, and Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Jake Myers also on board as producers. The team from Radio Silence — Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, Chad Villella, and Tara Farney — round out the exec producer credits. That's a really impressive list of people involved. Now all we have to do is pray that it's actually any good. Hope springs eternal, just like the source of life itself, we suppose.

Fountain of Youth will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on May 23, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates from the world of Guy Ritchie.