The cast of MobLand, Guy Ritchie’s upcoming crime drama for Paramount+, is expanding once again. The Old Man and The Menu star Janet McTeer has joined the ensemble according to reports, which adds another major name to the high-profile series set to debut on March 30 on the streamer. Of course, this isn't the only big project the two-time Oscar nominee has been linked to, as McTeer is also currently making headlines for her reported casting as Professor Minerva McGonagall in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot, but for now, she's in MobLand, where she’ll play Kat, a character described as “as charming as she is violent.” Sounds delightful. According to the character’s official description, crime bosses from London to Beijing are anxious never to cross swords with her. Neither are we, by the sounds of it.

MobLand centers on a London-based Irish crime family led by Pierce Brosnan’s Conrad Harrigan. As his empire fights for dominance within a global criminal syndicate, Helen Mirren plays Maeve, Conrad’s wife and “the brains behind the charm.” Tom Hardy rounds out the trio as Harry Da Souza, the family’s fixer, who operates in the shadows to keep their business intact. McTeer will be joining a great ensemble cast which also includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber.

“Power is up for grabs as the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families, clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives,” according to the official logline. “Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza (Hardy), the street-smart ‘fixer’ as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed — and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything.”

Who Is Janet McTeer?

McTeer has had a very long and successful career across both television and film, with the pinnacle perhaps coming with her two Oscar nominations for Tumbleweeds and Albert Nobbs. She was most recently starring alongside Jeff Goldblum in Netflix’s Kaos and with Jeff Bridges on FX’s The Old Man. She will next be seen in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, although we are led to believe she will not be hanging from a plane in the manner of her co-star, Tom Cruise. McTeer also played Winston Churchill’s wife Clementine in the HBO film Into the Storm, earning an Emmy nomination for her performance in that production.

MobLand hits Paramount+ on March 30. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest news and updates on the series.

MobLand Release Date March 29, 2025

Source: The Hollywood Reporter