It's a great day for Guy Ritchie fans, as Paramount+ has debuted the first images of Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren in his upcoming crime thriller series, MobLand. The riveting new series from Ritchie is set to premiere March 30 on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Australia, and a global roll-out is expected to come later this year. In addition to Hardy, Brosnan, and Mirren, MobLand also stars House of the Dragon veteran Paddy Considine, as well as Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber. The show will follow Hardy, Mirren, and Brosnan as the head of an organized crime family, fighting for power with a global organization.

Ritchie has been on a hot run lately, most recently teaming up with Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the period action thriller that was a major hit among audiences despite not performing well at the box office. Ritchie also helmed another TV show that has a second season coming later this year, The Gentlemen, which stars Theo James and is based on his 2019 film of the same name starring Matthew McConaughey. Ritchie recently worked with Jake Gyllenhaal on The Covenant, and he’s set to reunite with the actor for In the Grey, the upcoming action thriller that also stars his Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare veterans Cavill and Eiza González. Ritchie even recently teamed up with action icon Jason Statham for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and Wrath of Man.

The Stars of ‘MobLand’ Are Booked and Busy