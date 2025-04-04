Paramount+ has officially found its next global hit, it would seem. MobLand, the new crime drama helmed by Guy Ritchie, has shattered records to become the biggest global series premiere day in Paramount+ history, racking up an astonishing 2.2 million viewers worldwide on its first day. It now joins 1923 and Landman as one of the most successful debuts on the platform to date, and puts Ritchie up alongside Taylor Sheridan in terms of rarefied air for the streaming platform. Starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, MobLand is executive produced and directed by Ritchie in his first-ever television series for the streamer.

The series is created by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy) and co-written by Jez Butterworth (Spectre, Ford v Ferrari), and takes viewers down into the grimy and volatile world of rival crime families caught in a deadly power struggle for control in the heart of London. The sprawling cast includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber, alongside the leading powerhouse trio of Hardy, Brosnan, and Mirren.

In addition to its monster streaming numbers, MobLand also delivered 9.7 million total views across social platforms and currently holds a “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In layman's terms: lots of people watched it, lots of people love it.

“MobLand is a runaway success thanks to the visionary work of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David Glasser and brought to life by the exceptional Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren who transport us into a world audiences clearly cannot get enough of,” said Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios.

“MobLand is yet another proof point for the power of our differentiated model – fewer, bigger, breakthrough series that can cut through the clutter and also builds on our 2024 record success where we finished as the #2 SVOD for Original Series time spent viewing.”

What Else Is Guy Ritchie Making?

Ritchie is a very busy boy, as usual. Not content with creating and directing MobLand, last year he also directed The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and executive produced and directed episodes of Netflix's The Gentlemen. He's got two more movies lined up, in addition to Apple's Fountain of Youth which opens in a few weeks, as well as a second season of The Gentlemen and a streaming adaptation of Young Sherlock.

MobLand streams on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.