Guy Ritchie's films have long been essential viewing for fans of crime fare. The director's distinct aesthetic and feel have made him gain a legion of fans since his career began. With Ritchie having had such a long and impressive career, it's interesting to delve into his highs and lows and see where he was at his best. Here's his career broken down from his worst features to his best.

13. Swept Away (2002)

Easily the worst film on this film by a landslide, Swept Away was Ritchie's only attempt at a romantic film. Having seen Swept Away, that's definitely for the better, given how poorly constructed the movie is in all areas. The story follows Amber Leighton (Madonna), a wealthy, self-absorbed woman who is on a luxurious yacht vacation with her husband and their friends. During the trip, Amber and a handsome Italian sailor named Giuseppe Esposito (Adriano Giannini) are stranded on a deserted island after a boating mishap. At first, Amber is dismissive and contemptuous of Giuseppe, who is poor and uneducated. However, as they are forced to rely on each other for survival, their relationship begins to change. Soon, real life comes in, and the two must evaluate whether their love can survive out in the real world. From Madonna and Adriano Giannini's poor acting to the tragically comical script - Swept Away is Ritchie at his worst with there being no redeeming feature. It's no surprise that the film is considered one of the worst movies ever made.

12. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023)

Ritchie and Jason Statham team up for the fifth time in this riff on both James Bond and Mission: Impossible that ultimately fails to live up to either. Statham plays a wine-loving British superspy who assembles a crack team to recover a stolen doohickey that can collapse the world economy. Players include a debonair Cary Elwes as his handler, a miscast Aubrey Plaza as his tech support, and Josh Hartnett as an American actor who gets dragged along on their adventures against his will. Hugh Grant's around as well, sporting a Cockney accent and generally having a ball. If only the movie, which lacks the style that's all over Ritchie's better efforts, were as fun to watch. Undecided if it wants to be a pure actioner or a comedy that pokes at the genre, Operation Fortune lands flatly somewhere in the middle.

11. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

In the second movie, Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.), aided by his loyal friend Dr. Watson (Jude Law), must track down a powerful criminal mastermind who is planning a massive terrorist attack on Europe and America. Holmes uses all his skills of detection to learn the true identity of the villain and stop the attack before it can happen. Unlike the first film, the reception for the sequel was less stellar, however, the inclusion of actors like Stephen Fry, Rachel McAdams, and Richard Harris and the introduction of Moriarty helped the film do strong commercially. It's not Ritchie's best by any means and is particularly overshadowed by how the BBC Benedict Cumberbatch led Sherlock and its superior take on the Moriarty storyline.

10. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Charlie Hunnam has had many a chance to level up to A-lister status, but his biggest bet was 2017's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Ritchie's epic was originally meant to be the start of a six-film-long franchise, but the movie massively underperformed prompting Warner Bros. to cancel any further plans. The film starred Jude Law, Aiden Gillen, Eric Bana, and Djimon Hounsou, and even featured an odd cameo from David Beckham. The movie's plot sees young Arthur's ambition-driven uncle Vortigern assume the throne following his father's murder. Arthur is denied his inheritance and grows up the hard way in the city's back alleys without realizing who he is. However soon, Arthur accepts his real destiny to become a renowned warrior and leader when fate prompts him to remove the Excalibur sword from the stone. With a muddled plot and an edgy-for-the-sake-of-it take on the King Arthur folklore, this fantasy epic may not be your go-to Ritchie on any given day.

9. Revolver (2005)

Revolver stars Jason Statham, Ray Liotta, Vincent Pastore, and Andre Benjamin, and plot film centers around a man named Jake Green (Statham), who is a professional gambler and con artist. After serving a seven-year prison sentence, Jake is released and returns to the criminal underworld, where he quickly finds himself in the crosshairs of a ruthless casino owner and mobster named Dorothy Macha (Liotta). The film is known for its complex, non-linear storytelling, and its exploration of themes such as fate, destiny, and the nature of reality. The movie has a dense and complicated plot, that at times can be hard to follow. On the flip side, the film also features several stylized action sequences, and an eclectic soundtrack. Critics and audience reactions were mixed, some praising its visual style and performances while others criticized the convoluted narrative and its tone. The film performed poorly at the box office and is considered one of Ritchie's less successful films. Revolver is decent, featuring all the hallmarks of classic Ritchie but without anything particularly noteworthy to make it a top-tier Ritchie flick.

8. RocknRolla (2008)

Like other Ritchie films, RocknRolla centers around the London criminal underworld, and follows the intersecting lives of several characters as they navigate a series of schemes and plots. The story follows a group of small-time criminals led by One Two (Gerard Butler) and Mumbles (Idris Elba). They become involved with Lenny Cole (Tom Wilkinson), a powerful crime boss who wants to profit from the redevelopment of a rundown neighborhood. Lenny hires One Two and his gang to steal a painting from a Russian mobster, Uri Omovich (Karel Roden), as part of a larger scheme to gain control of the property. However, things quickly spiral out of control as the painting is stolen by a group of thieves who sell it to a wealthy, eccentric art collector named Stella (Thandiwe Newton). Meanwhile, Uri seeks revenge against Lenny for the theft of the painting and hires his own group of thugs to kidnap Lenny's estranged son, Johnny Quid (Toby Kebbell), who is a drug-addicted rock star. This also features separate storylines between different characters that intersect at the end. By all means, this is a very middle-of-the-road movie in the catalog of Ritchie's and is neither impressive nor impressionable nor particularly painful to watch.

7. Aladdin (2019)

By far one of the oddest entries on this list, Aladdin has no significant hallmarks of a Guy Ritchie film. There’s no dark palette, violence, or over-the-top characters unless you count Will Smith’s fast-talking Genie. Despite being his highest-grossing film to date, surpassing $1 billion worldwide, it received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. The 2019 live-action adaptation contains just enough new elements to distinguish it from the 1992 computer-animated feature, but it is also virtually indistinguishable from any other live-action adaptation of a Disney classic. It still remains faithful to the story of a down-on-his-luck thief in a city called Agrabah who stumbles upon a genie who gives him the three wishes and the love he always wanted. The film did however cement Mena Masoud and Naomi Scott as talents to watch out for.

6. Wrath of Man (2021)

Wrath of Man, a remake of the 2004 French movie Cash Truck, reunited Guy Ritchie with Jason Statham, who played Patrick, a new cash truck driver in L.A. who becomes a greater threat to robbers in a heist as they, along with Patrick's coworkers begin to question who he is and where he came from. The film received largely favorable reviews and deservingly so, the movie has great action set pieces and a solid four-act structure that keeps the story moving. It's not highbrow by any means, but if you want Statham in all his ass-kicking glory, Wrath of Man certainly scratches that itch.

5. The Gentleman (2019)

Ritchie’s The Gentlemen was a crime comedy-drama film about a group of London-based criminals who are vying for control of the marijuana trade. The film follows the story of Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), a successful marijuana businessman who is looking to sell his empire to the highest bidder. However, the sale of his business attracts the attention of various rival gangs and criminal organizations, all of whom are eager to get their hands on Pearson's lucrative operation. The film starts an ensemble of Hollywood’s finest from Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, and Michelle Dockery, to Jeremy Strong, Giancarlo Esposito, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant. The film received rave reviews and was billed as Ritchie’s return to form by many critics. With its shimmeringly cold, suave take on crime, it's no wonder that the film is set to have a spin-off debuting shortly on Netflix starring The White Lotus’ Theo James.

4. Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Homes has been adapted numerous times successfully since the character's creation, but Guy Ritchie's take starring Robert Downey Jr managed to still win over fans and critics alike. The movie was a reimagining of the classic Sherlock Holmes stories, with a more action-oriented and contemporary take on the character. The plot of the first film centered around Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) and his trusty companion Dr. John Watson (Jude Law) as they attempt to solve a series of murders that are connected to a sinister occult society led by the villain Lord Henry Blackwood (Mark Strong). Along the way, they also uncovered a larger conspiracy involving the British government. The film's unique style and Downey Jr.'s Golden Globe-winning performance made the movie a hot ticket and worthy of a high place on this list.

3. Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)

Known for its dark humor, sharp dialogue and the characters, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels is a clear slam dunk in Ritchie's filmography. It was a critical and commercial success upon its release, and has since become a cult classic. The plot of the film centers around a group of friends, led by Eddy (Nick Moran), who are amateur card players and decide to participate in a high-stakes game of three-card brag. Eddy borrows a large sum of money from a local crime boss, Harry (played by Paddy Considine), to finance the game, but the stakes are raised when Eddy and his friends lose the game and are unable to pay the debt. Meanwhile, a separate storyline develops with a group of criminals, led by "Bacon" (Jason Statham), who are planning to steal a shipment of marijuana from a group of ruthless gangsters. It's simplistic but just the right kind of comfort film for those looking for old-fashioned caper movies.

2. The Man From U.N.C.L.E (2015)

In another life, this film could have been the start of a glorious new franchise. Starring Henry Cavill, Alicia Vikander, Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Debecki, and Hugh Grant, the movie was an adaptation of a 1964 television of the same name. Billed as a spy flick, the action-adventure filled released in 2015 to mostly mixed reviews but bombed at the box office, barely breaking even. Even still, there were rumors of a sequel for years after its release. At one point, writer Lionel Wigram was even said to be writing a treatment for the next installment on star Armie Hammer's suggestion. However, it's been a while since that report, and with the Armie Hammer situation complicated to say the least, it's unlikely a follow-up will be in the works anytime soon. Still, the film about an unlikely alliance between a CIA operative and a KGB agent was packed with flair, standout performances, and edge-of-your-seat action, and it's a pity it won't be coming back to our screens in a new form anytime soon.

1. Snatch (2000)

The British crime thriller and comedy film was released in 2000 and remains Ritchie’s magnum opus. Set in London, Snatch followed a group of low-level criminals in London who are drawn into a high-stakes heist involving a valuable diamond and a series of double-crosses. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Benicio del Toro, Dennis Farina, and Brad Pitt, the film is known for its fast-paced dialogue, black humor, and stylish visuals. Ritchie’s great achievement is in creating two storylines for the film. The first of these involves a group of London criminals who are trying to get their hands on a valuable diamond that has been stolen from a jewelry store. The second storyline follows a group of bare-knuckle boxers who are competing in an illegal fighting tournament. Both storylines involve characters who are trying to outsmart and outmaneuver each other in order to get what they want. The two storylines eventually converged in the finale of the movie. With a cast of veritable who's who and a story that gets better and better, Snatch ticks all boxes for a crime comedy and deserves to be your go-to Ritchie rewatch even two decades later.