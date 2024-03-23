The Big Picture Guy Ritchie's return to form with The Gentlemen movie showcased his talent for dark humor and complex narratives.

Ritchie expanded on The Gentlemen's success with a TV show of the same name, which allowed the director to delve deeper into characters and storylines, thanks to the extended runtime.

The success of The Gentlemen has opened up new possibilities and opportunities for Ritchie in the television industry.

Ever since the debut of his crime-themed short film The Hard Case in the mid 1990s, Guy Ritchie has established himself as a completely unique genre filmmaker whose cinematic style added something new to the pulp crime thriller genre. While there was no shortage of low-budget crime films inspired by Pulp Fiction and Goodfellas in the 1990s, Ritchie took familiar archetypes and story beats found in many gangster films and totally revamped them as dark comedies. With their curious pacing, brief instances of dark humor, snappy dialogue, and purposefully convoluted narrative structures, Ritchie’s work on films like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch established him as a true-crime story maestro in his own right. While larger Hollywood projects connected to major franchises may have swayed his attention, Ritchie proved he was better suited for stories on television with his Netflix series The Gentlemen.

‘The Gentlemen’ Is the Best of Guy Ritchie

Thanks to Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Ritchie essentially created a subgenre of London-centric crime mysteries, inspiring filmmakers like Matthew Vaughn and Eran Creevy. While Ritchie’s attempts to recapture the magic of his first two films with RocknRolla and Revolver were met with diminishing returns, he fared even worse when he attempted to spearhead major franchises for studios. While the Sherlock Holmes films were entertaining and Aladdin certainly brought in some generous financial returns, they didn’t contain the same wit and whimsy of Ritchie’s early work. Thankfully, 2020’s The Gentlemen served as a return to form for Ritchie by placing him back in his comfort zone with double-crossing gangsters, cheeky dark humor, and an eclectic cast of characters. The film’s self-aware nods to the cynicism of the film industry indicated that Ritchie was aware of the fluctuating nature of his own career output.

The film’s success had redeemed Ritchie in the eyes of many of his fans, who thought he’d lost his way attempting to start franchises with The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. However, turning The Gentlemen into a television series proved to be the most savvy move of Ritchie’s entire career. No longer bound by the confines of a three-act structure, Ritchie was free to explore the worlds he enjoyed creating in more detail. If The Gentlemen movie had only hinted at a larger world of international drug trading and feuds within wealthy British families, then the series delved deeper into this intersection by introducing a robust cast of new characters and a more compelling narrative.

Ostensibly set in the same world as the 2020 film, Netflix’s The Gentlemen centers on the former peacekeeping officer Eddie Horniman (Theo James), who returns to his family’s Halstead estate upon the unexpected death of his father. While it’s expected that the family empire will pass to his unpredictable older brother, Freddie (Daniel Ings), Eddie is shocked to learn that he’s been named the estate’s new Duke. Eddie quickly realizes that there is more to his father’s empire than just wealth, as he secretly operated a marijuana business that connected him to some of London’s most powerful criminal figures. With its mix of serialized storytelling and irreverent anecdotes, The Gentlemen feels like Ritchie has finally found the best medium to tell his stories. The extended runtime gives him the chance to experiment with structure and form in a manner that simply wouldn’t be possible within the confines of a theatrically-lengthed project.

‘The Gentlemen’ Has What Guy Ritchie’s Movies Don’t

A recurring issue with many of Ritchie’s films has been their constrained stories. In films like Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and Wrath of Man, Ritchie hints at character backstories that he doesn't have time to delve into very deeply, and has to montage through moments of character development in order to ensure that the pacing does not drag. While this somewhat haphazard way of delivering information to the audience makes for convoluted films, The Gentlemen spends the right amount of time introducing the audience to Ritchie’s unique worldview. Eddie serves as an appropriate “audience avatar” who gets to experience all the twists and turns at the same time that the audience does.

The eight episode length of The Gentleman gives Ritchie more time to flesh out his supporting characters. While Ritchie’s films are never lacking in their great casts, it has too often become the case where talented actors merely show up for bit parts that never rise above caricature. With The Gentlemen, Ritchie is able to take seemingly simplistic characters and spend time showing their desires, motivations, and vulnerabilities. Even a character as seemingly unhinged as Freddie is given a somewhat tragic backstory that explains his motivations. Also, the extended length also gives Giancarlo Esposito more time to steal the scene in his memorable role as the ruthless American billionaire Stanley Johnston, who certainly ranks among Ritchie’s best villains.

What’s Next for Guy Ritchie on TV?

While a second season of The Gentlemen has yet to be confirmed, a major cliffhanger at the end of the final episode “The Gospel According To Bobby Glass” seemed to confirm that Ritchie has ideas for where he wants to take the story next. It won’t be the only prestige television project that he’s working on, as Ritchie has also signed on to develop a Ray Donovan spinoff for Paramount+. Although he still has several film projects in development, these announcements indicate that Ritchie is equally interested in having a television presence.

Great film directors working in television is nothing new, as the last decade has seen iconic filmmakers like Alex Garland, David Fincher, David Lynch, and Steven Soderbergh working on TV shows in recent years. If it seems like Ritchie has hit his apex on the big screen, then working on additional television programs could allow him to enter a new and equally exciting chapter of his career.

The Gentlemen is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

