The main cast is set and cameras are rolling in London for Guy Ritchie's next big project on the small screen. Following the overwhelming success of his Netflix series The Gentlemen earlier this year, the director is preparing a new, yet untitled global crime series for 2025, reuniting him with his RocknRolla star Tom Hardy. Fresh off of Venom: The Last Dance, Hardy will lead the series alongside series regulars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren. The show is set to premiere on Paramount+ and the Paramount+ with Showtime plan and is being produced in association with Showtime MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Ritchie's latest project centers on two warring families in London with enterprises that span across the globe and the constant jockeying for power between them. Hardy is set to play Harry Da Soua, a fiercely loyal professional conciliator for the wealthy Irish Harrigan family, headed by power couple Conrad (Brosnan) and Maeve (Mirren). He's determined to protect the family and their business at all costs, sending him around the world on assignments for them. Not much else is known about the series, but it sounds right up Ritchie's alley given his penchant for thrilling crime dramas. Joining him as executive producers are Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari.

In addition to reuniting Hardy with Ritchie, the untitled series will also keep Mirren linked with Paramount+. Last year saw the Oscar winner wrap up her first season as the matriarch of another powerful family, Cara Dutton, in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series 1923 on the platform, and Season 2 is on the way. It also marks another team-up for her and Brosnan after they both signed on for the much-anticipated mystery film The Thursday Murder Club. Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios, shared his excitement for bringing such a high-profile team-up to television, saying, “Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren are masters at their craft and we are honored to have them lead the cast for Guy Richie’s new global, original series. Guy, Jez Butterworth, and Ronan Bennett’s creative prowess, coupled with these gifted actors, is the perfect recipe for what we believe will be the next brand-defining series for Showtime on Paramount+”

Guy Ritchie Is Keeping Busy As Always

Image via Netflix

With his new Paramount+/Showtime series, Ritchie is keeping his plate as full as ever. Fans of the director were just hit with the unfortunate news that his new Henry Cavill-led actioner, In the Grey, has been delayed indefinitely at Lionsgate. Though it's no longer on the theatrical calendar, it's still expected to hit theaters sometime next year. Also on the docket is Fountain of Youth, a heist film teaming Ritchie with John Krasinski and Natalie Portman among others that wrapped in October. Further off, he also has the Hero Fiennes-Tiffin-led Young Sherlock series which has been filling out its cast, another new film, Wife & Dog, which also boasts a star-studded group, and a second season of The Gentlemen to worry about.

In the meantime, stay tuned here at Collider for more on Ritchie's new series and all of his projects as work continues.