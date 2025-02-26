This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After the sweeping success of his Netflix series, The Gentlemen, celebrated director, Guy Ritchie, is preparing to return to the small-screen with yet another action-packed production. Today, Paramount+ has revealed the arrival of MobLand, a new crime-centered tale from the mind of Ritchie, to be set for an arrival on Sunday, March 30. Like all of his other projects, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare has assembled a star-studded cast for his latest piece, which is set to be led by an impressive trio consisting of Tom Hardy (the Venom franchise), Pierce Brosnan (Mamma Mia!) and Helen Mirren (The Queen).

As of right now, the plot details for MobLand are incredibly thin. All we know is that Brosnan’s character will be the head of an organized crime family who’s trying to hold it all together and keep his crew at the top of the global food chain. With Brosnan and Hardy’s backgrounds in high-octane productions, we can expect the pair — as well as 1923 star Mirren — to get into loads of explosive fights.

In addition to an absolutely stacked trio of leading performers, the Paramount+ series will also feature the talents of an ensemble set to include the likes of Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci’s Demons), Geoff Bell (Top Boy), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas), Lisa Dwan (Blackshore), Daniel Betts (Fate: The Winx Saga), Emily Barber (Industry), Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy) and Anson Boon (Pistol).

