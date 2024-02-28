The Big Picture Paramount+ is expanding the world of Ray Donovan with a thrilling spinoff titled The Donovans.

The world of Ray Donovan is about to expand, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with Paramount+ announcing that a spinoff titled The Donovans is currently in development at the streaming platform. Set to be released later this year, the new series will focus on the titular family dealing with an unpredictable landscape, with the project coming out more than four years after the original series aired its final episode. No specific details regarding the main characters of the spinoff were given at this time, but knowing the thrilling drama seen in the television show created by Ann Biderman, The Donovans can't be far behind when it comes to crime, violence and tension.

Liev Schreiber played the titular role in Ray Donovan, with the character working as a "fixer", a person in charge of arranging any illegal activity necessary in order to keep his famous clients' reputations intact. When the show premiered back in 2013, it immediately became Showtime's biggest debut at the time, setting the stage for the series to run for seven seasons and come to a close with the release of Ray Donovan: The Movie. The majority of Ray Donovan took place in the city of Los Angeles, before the character eventually made his way to New York City for the final two seasons of the series.

Ray Donovan also featured characters such as Abby (Paula Malcomson), Terry (Eddie Marsan) and Brunchy Donovan (Dash Mihok), as the family constantly had to deal with the consequences of Ray's line of work. When the series began to take place in New York City, new characters such as Smitty (Graham Rogers) and Sam Winslow (Susan Sarandon) had their own time in the spotlight, with the sixth season marking a clear change of pace for Ray Donovan. The beloved world introduced in the crime drama is set to return later this year with The Donovans, as Paramount+ continues to expand its original content catalog.

Who is Behind 'The Donovans'?

Guy Ritchie, the filmmaker behind The Gentlemen and the live-action version of Aladdin, will serve as a director and an executive producer for The Donovans, with the spinoff carrying on with the legacy established by Ray Donovan. Ronan Bennett, the writer behind titles such as Public Enemies and episodes of Top Boy, will write the script for the ten episodes that will be released as a part of the show's first season. Cleaning up the mess left behind by famous clients might not be the easiest job in the world, but if Ray Donovan proved anything, it's that the right person can get rid of any trace of evidence.