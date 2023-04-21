Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Guy Ritchie's The Covenant.Guy Ritchie is back with one of the most surprisingly jam-packed years of his entire career. While Ritchie is currently working on a television series adaptation of his surprise 2020 hit The Gentleman, as well as his upcoming spy thriller The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, he already has two films for his fans before the year reaches its halfway point. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre felt like classic Ritchie with its near-constant quips, fast-paced action, and stylized moments of suspense, but Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant marks a sharp departure from the action-comedy vibes that the filmmaker is generally associated with. The film explores the relationships that form between members of the American military and their translators overseas, and how the U.S. government had failed to protect these brave translators from the dangers they face in their home countries. It’s easily Ritchie’s most emotional film, and features one of his more heartfelt endings.

The Covenant follows U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal), who serves on a series of reconnaissance missions in Afghanistan looking for potential bombing threats in local villages. Kinley is traumatized within the opening moments when a surprise attack kills several members of his team, which makes him even more determined to root out the terrorist sects within the area. Since his previous Afghan contact was killed in the firefight, Kinley is assigned the new translator Ahmed (Dar Salim), whose expert negotiating skills and knowledge of the area are put to good use. Despite their initial distrust of each other, Kinley and Ahmed form a tight bond with each other that becomes tested during the perils of service.

Ritchie made his name in the industry with stylized comedy crime thrillers like Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, so seeing him take on such serious subject material is certainly surprising. However, The Covenant is a surprisingly effective and relatively non-glamorized take on military combat. While it’s evident that Ritchie has a lot of admiration for those that put their lives on the line for their country, he’s less laudatory of any nationalistic sense of pride or specific political figures in the way that other military dramas have been. As the story is fictional, there’s more room for Ritchie to work with, and he makes his point clear by the time that the film concludes.

A Tight Friendship Forms

Kinley’s apprehensiveness of working with Ahmed initially has nothing to do with any sense of racism or xenophobia on his part. He has simply become overtly sensitive in the wake of the tragedy, and as a result, he’s bound to be suspicious of any new members of his team that could potentially be put in danger. It’s evident that he’s struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, and despite concerns from his commanding officer (Jonny Lee Miller), he has refused to abstain from his duties. Initially, he and Ahmed get into a conflict after the translator disobeys his direct orders so that their squad can find a peaceful solution to a local conflict; Kinley is infuriated that anyone would disobey him, as he bears the responsibility of protecting everyone under his command.

Kinley learns that Ahmed’s son was killed by the Taliban, and that he is only serving as a translator in order to obtain visas to transport his family out of the country safely. Both grieving men find a reason to connect with each other, and learn to trust and admire each other more. However, Kinley’s unit is pinned down once more after they’re betrayed by a local contact whose family has been held captive. After Kinley’s squad is massacred, and he’s gravely injured, Ahmed carries his wounded body for miles, traveling between cities to obtain medication and safety. While Kinley is transported out by the Americans, Ahmed is not rescued, and remains a fugitive of the Taliban.

Kinley’s Mission To Save Ahmed

In the aftermath, Kinely feels an extreme sense of guilt; he’s happy to be home with his wife (Emily Beecham) and child, but feels guilty that he’s able to rest easy when it was Ahmed who risked his life. Ahmed has not been able to get a visa for himself or his family, and Kinley tries for weeks to speak to weeks to get updates on his status. After many sleepless nights and no progress on Ahmed’s situation, Kinley learns that his former translator has become one of the Taliban’s most wanted, and that the U.S. military can’t locate him. He decides that he will have to return to Afghanistan on his own in order to find the man that saved his life, and repay the debt by taking his family to safety.

Kinley gets resources from a local military contact (Antony Starr), who helps him track down Ahmed’s location in the middle of a sparsely populated village controlled by the Taliban. Kinley is only given a small amount of support from his contacts, but they agree to give him support once the threat has been detected. After discovering that the village is highly dangerous, Kinley enters the area covertly and connects with Ahmed and his family. They make a daring escape together after Kinley’s contacts come through and fly them out; the film ends with the two men finding a moment of peace once Ahmed’s family’s visas have been dispatched.

The Truth Behind The Fiction

The Covenant was co-written by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies, and while it is not based on a real story, there are striking parallels between the events depicted and several recent news stories. During the final sequence where Kinley and Ahmed are brought out of the dangerous area, Ritchie includes additional information about America’s involvement in the Afghanistan conflict and the translators who were recruited with the promise that they could obtain visas. After the U.S. withdrawal from the area in 2021, thousands of Afghan translators were killed, captured, or presumed missing after the Taliban seized control of the area. Gyllenhaal revealed that the film is a more personal one for Ritchie, and that he encouraged both him and Salim to improvise their lines in some instances in order to make their relationship more authentic.