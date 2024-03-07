The Big Picture Guy Ritchie's short film "The Hard Case" led to his career as an auteur in low-budget, stylized crime films.

The film showcased Ritchie's unique style: snappy dialogue, odd structure, and rich characterization.

Ritchie's return to his roots with films like The Gentlemen reflects his best work, showcasing his inventive narrative style.

The 1990s saw a resurgence in the popularity of low budget, stylized neo-noir crime films thanks to the overwhelming critical and commercial success of Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. Although there were more than a few young filmmakers whose attempts to break into the genre left them looking like overt Quentin Tarantino wannabes, writer/director Guy Ritchie succeeded in developing a unique subgenre of his own. While the snappy dialogue and odd narrative structure of his work has Tarantino-esque leanings, Ritchie excelled in developing a rich mythology of gangsters, gamblers, and hustlers that felt entirely his own. Although he would go on to direct many acclaimed crime films and create the upcoming TV show The Gentlemen, the roots of Ritchie’s career can be traced back to his first short film The Hard Case.

"The Hard Case" Established Guy Ritchie's Style

While he never attended film school and lacked any formal connections to the industry, Ritchie had ambitions to helm a feature film that would embody his experiences growing up in London. Ritchie would admit that his creative process was “very random, very scattered, and can sometimes lead down dark alleyways and dead ends,” and it became very challenging to find funding as a result of his unusual approach to filmmaking. Nonetheless, Ritchie found an ally in his future collaborator Matthew Vaughn, who agreed to produce his first short film, "The Hard Case." It would end up being a transformative experience that changed both of their careers forever.

With a running time of only 20 minutes, "The Hard Case" was a stylized crime thriller that explored morally dubious characters reflecting on their difficult choices. The film centered on four gamblers that get in too deep with the wrong people when trying to raise funds during a card game. The short starred actors Darren Spencer, Benedick Bates, Wale Ojo, and Ritchie’s future collaborator Stephen Graham. Even though Graham was working as a taxicab driver at the time, Ritchie was so impressed by the Lancashire native’s memorable accent that he decided to cast him in a pivotal role in the short. Graham would eventually become one of Ritchie’s most frequently cast stars, and earned international acclaim for his roles in This Is England, the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, and the British drama Boiling Point.

While it’s hard to compare The Hard Case to his later work in terms of narrative complexity, the short film proved how successful Ritchie could be with an insignificant budget. While the short itself is confined to only a few key locations, Ritchie utilizes voice over narration, frequent flashbacks, snappy editing, and wide-angle lenses to mask the more humble production budget. While the short’s primary focus is on entertainment value, Ritchie was able to identify a series of main characters, giving them unique characteristics that kept them distinct; he also encouraged his stars to improvise, which only made the story feel more authentic. The result is an immersive film that perfectly captures the unique mood of the underground London mob scene. It’s a style that British crime movies have been attempting to replicate ever since.

‘The Hard Case’ Continues to Influence Guy Ritchie

While it never broke out on a festival circuit like so many other short films by acclaimed directors, "The Hard Case" is responsible for launching Ritchie as an auteur. Given how much he could accomplish on a small scale, it seemed natural that expanded resources would allow Ritchie to be even more widely inventive. His feature film debut, 1998’s Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, essentially felt like it was fulfilling a promise suggested by The Hard Case. The film deals with a similar narrative about card sharks and their association with gangsters, and featured breakout roles for Jason Statham, Nick Moran, Steven Mackintosh, and future Rocketman director, Dexter Fletcher.

Beyond their narrative similarities, Ritchie’s subsequent gangster films are stylistically indebted toThe Hard Case. The archetypes that Ritchie often deals with, namely gangsters and gamblers, aren’t exactly original within the realm of crime cinema. What makes his stories interesting is the way he tells them, and how the combination of unreliable narration, shocking non sequiturs, highly stylized action, and strange instances of dark comedy makes them more entertaining. Ritchie’s subsequent film Snatch amplified the scope by exploring two intertwining subplots about different crime families, yet it still retained the scrappy qualities that had distinguished "The Hard Case."

"The Hard Case" crafted a perfect mix of comedy and drama that Ritchie would return to throughout his career. While the film doesn’t shy away from the gritty characters and their line of work, the dialogue and action are often heightened to the point of absurdity. Snatch is often regarded as Ritchie’s best film because it highlights genuinely oddball characters without ever turning them into caricatures. There’s reason to emotionally invest in Mickey O'Neil (Brad Pitt) and Franky Four-Fingers (Benicio del Toro), despite their aggressive tendencies.

How Guy Ritchie Returned to His Roots

Although the success of his early gangster films allowed him to helm several major blockbusters, Ritchie’s films are at their least successful when he steps away from the style and tone of "The Hard Case." While his two Sherlock Holmes films and his rather underrated fantasy epic King Arthur: Legend of the Sword are certainly able to incorporate the inventive narrative structure and quippy dialogue present in "The Hard Case," Ritchie seems less interested in building franchise mythology than he is in telling stories his own way.

While it felt like his brand had been diluted by his work on large scale tentpoles, Ritchie was able to make a critical comeback by returning to his roots in low-budget crime stories. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Wrath of Man, The Gentlemen, and the upcoming Netflix series of the same name may not be “mainstream” in the same way that Aladdin is, but they’re certainly a better representation of Ritchie’s singular set of skills.

