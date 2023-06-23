One of the most impactful moments Spider-Man has ever had to face was when the Green Goblin killed his girlfriend, Gwen Stacy. While the villain threw the young woman off a bridge, the whiplash effect from Spider-Man trying to quickly catch her with a web was what ended her life, sending an immense amount of guilt to Peter's heart. And now, you can add Gwen to your Funko Pop! collection, with the character wearing the outfit she was seen in during the catastrophic event. Available now for pre-order through Entertainment Earth, the collectible will be released later this year, for a price of $14.99.

The character could also be seen wearing the signature green coat when Emma Stone portrayed her in The Amazing Spider-Man film series. Before the release of the second installment in the franchise, audiences speculated Gwen could meet her demise when set photos revealed Stone wearing the outfit. The assumptions were correct, as Peter (Andrew Garfield) wasn't fast enough to catch her before her head hit the ground. The loss would define the future of the character, and when he returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he was still visibly affected by Gwen's passing.

On a more light-hearted note, not every version of Gwen Stacy suffers a tragic fate, including the one portrayed by Bryce Dallas Howard in Sam Raimi's trilogy of web-slinging blockbusters. Introduced in the third and final film, Gwen meets Peter (Tobey Maguire) in college, proving to be the smartest person in the room. When Spider-Man and Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) have problems in their relationship, Peter starts to flirt with Gwen to upset Eddie Brock (Topher Grace). If this sounds like something everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood hero wouldn't do, there's an explanation for it. Peter was under the influence of the alien symbiote that would eventually become Venom.

Spider-Gwen is Here to Stay

One of the most interesting adaptations of the character was presented to audiences in 2018, when Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released in theatres. Voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, the character comes from an alternate universe where Peter Parker never became Spider-Man. Instead, Gwen was bitten by the radioactive spider, and she's been protecting New York City from dangerous villains ever since. Recently, the character came back in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, where she must come to terms with the fact that being a masked vigilante also affects the lives of the people closest to you.

