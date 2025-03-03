Peter Parker, aka the Amazing Spider-Man, has had a robust love life. He was married to supermodel Mary Jane Watson; had a tumultuous fling with cat burglar Felicia Hardy, aka the Black Cat; and even dated other superheroines like Captain Marvel. But one of his biggest romantic relationships was with Gwen Stacy. Peter first met Gwen in Amazing Spider-Man #31 when he started college, and the two eventually connected over their interest in science. That connection soon turned romantic but was tragically cut short when Spidey's archnemesis, the Green Goblin, kidnapped her and flung her off a bridge in Amazing Spider-Man #122 by Gerry Conway and Gil Kane. In his attempt to save her, Spidey fired a webline that caused Gwen immense whiplash, leading to her death.

Gwen's death wasn't just a major turning point for Spider-Man stories, but comics in general. Up to that point in time, most superheroes were able to save their loved ones from harm's way; for a hero's love interest to die in such a way was unheard of. Despite this, Gwen has managed to live on in different ways, usually via alternate universes. But the question remains: is bringing back Gwen Stacy so many times diluting the impact her death had?

Gwen Stacy Was at the Center of Two Infamous Spider-Man Storylines

Though Gwen's death had caused the Amazing Spider-Man comics to shift in a new direction, they led to fans constantly pestering Stan Lee at his speaking appearances. Eventually Lee talked to Gerry Conway to see if he could bring Gwen back. Conway, not wanting to cheapen Gwen's death, decided to bring her back as a clone in Amazing Spider-Man #149 with Ross Andru. It was revealed that Peter Parker's college professor Miles Warren was secretly the supervillain known as the Jackal and harbored an unrequited love for Gwen to the point where he cloned her, then cloned Spider-Man and set said clone loose on the web-slinger. After the fight, the Gwen clone leaves to live her own life while the Spidey clone eventually takes the name "Ben Reilly," leading to the Clone Saga.

Gwen would later come back into Peter Parker's life during the "Sins Past" storyline in Amazing Spider-Man #509-514 by J. Michael Straczynski and Mike Deodato Jr., where it was revealed that she had an affair with Norman Osborn and gave birth to twins. The twins, Gabriel and Sarah, were then brainwashed by Osborn into thinking Spider-Man killed their mother and sought to end him; they had an advantage due to Osborn's DNA granting them super-strength, but it also caused them to age rapidly. Spider-Man fans took umbrage with this revelation, and eventually Nick Spencer would retcon Gabriel and Sarah into being clones when he took the reins of Amazing Spider-Man.

Spider-Gwen Has Become a Staple of the Spider-Verse