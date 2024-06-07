It is often said that there is a difference between being a “great actor” and being a “successful movie star.” Certainly, earning notoriety as a public figure is not the same as being acclaimed for a series of excellent performances. However, Gwyneth Paltrow is a rare Hollywood figure who is both highly popular and incredibly daring in her projects. While Paltrow had been a media icon for the majority of her career, she’s also shown a tremendous amount of range in selecting prestigious projects from a multitude of genres.

Paltrow is no stranger to backlash; many awards pundits felt her Academy Award win for Best Actress was undeserving when compared to Cate Blanchett’s brilliant performance in the biopic Elizabeth. Nonetheless, Paltrow has proven to be a far more versatile actress than she is often given credit for. Between action films, beloved dramas, and arthouse thrillers, Paltrow has never tied herself to one aspect of cinema. These are Gwyneth Paltrow's best movies, an eclectic collection of cinematic gems that prove she's among the defining stars of her generation.

10 ‘Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow’ (2004)

Directed by Kerry Conran

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow is somewhat of an outlier within Paltrow’s filmography. While she spent the majority of her early career making intimate dramas like Sliding Doors, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow was a visually imaginative tribute to classic World War II adventure films, science fiction epics, and steampunk culture. Paltrow co-starred as the New York Chronicle reporter Polly Perkins, who serves as a love interest to Jude Law’s Joseph Sullivan.

Paltrow perfectly understood the tone of Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, which was intended to be both a satirical collage of popular culture and a genuinely entertaining B-movie. Although the extraordinary action sequences are certainly enthralling, some of the most exciting moments in Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow are the moments of romantic tension between Paltrow and Law. Her performance is a major reason why the film remains a cult classic.

9 ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ (1999)

Directed by Anthony Minghella

There have been many adaptations of Patrica Highsmith’s iconic Ripley series, but The Talented Mr. Ripley perfectly captures the steamy tension and dark intrigue of the original novel. The story centers on the con artist Tom Ripley (Matt Damon), who grows obsessed with the spoiled American expatriate Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law). Paltrow co-stars as Marge Sherwood, Dickie’s girlfriend, who grows increasingly suspicious of Ripley’s true intentions.

Paltrow established a precedent for what Marge should be, serving as an appropriate audience avatar in The Talented Mr. Ripley. She voices the same befuddlement and terror at Ripley’s actions as the audience does; Marge never has the affinity for the con artist that Dickie does, making her more relatable and vital to the plot. Paltrow and Law are once again perfectly matched as romantic partners; their genuine chemistry makes the film’s dark plot twists even more disturbing.

8 ‘Se7en’ (1995)

Directed by David Fincher

Se7en is a film that weaponizes Paltrow’s star power to create one of the most disturbing moments in cinematic history. David Fincher’s intense serial killer film follows the experienced police detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and his younger partner David Mills (Brad Pitt) as they investigate the crimes of an enigmatic serial killer (Kevin Spacey). Paltrow co-stars as Mills’ wife, who secretly reveals to Somerset that she is actually pregnant.

It was a significant breakout role for Paltrow, who, at just 23, proved herself worthy of working alongside some of the industry’s most prominent talents. The ending of Se7en is absolutely devastating because of the emotional connection the audience shares with Paltrow. In a highly disorienting, chilling film that so often focuses on the dark side of human nature, Paltrow needed to portray a character who embodied goodness and empathy. She never overdoes it, wisely choosing to embody virtue rather than faking it.

7 ‘Contagion’ (2011)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Contagion was another piece of subversive casting that used Paltrow’s star power to its advantage. Steven Soderbergh’s pandemic thriller examines the outbreak of a flu-like virus that quickly infects a serious percentage of the global population. Paltrow appears as one of the disease’s first victims, who is killed in the opening act and discovered by her husband (Matt Damon). While Paltrow’s severed head was not actually seen on screen in Se7en, Soderbergh’s production team repurposed the prop for Contagion.

Contagion was eerily accurate in its breakdown of a global pandemic, as it paralleled the real-world development of the COVID-19 crisis in more ways than one. However, the film’s strength is the strong performance that Soderbergh got from his entire cast, including Paltrow in a brief yet pivotal role. It was important for Contagion to put a human face on the victims to show that they were more important than just statistics.

6 ‘Iron Man’ (2008)

Directed by Jon Favreau

Iron Man is the film that started the MCU and is responsible for the popularity of superhero movies today. In 2008 was filled with great superhero movies, but Iron Man stood out because it told a universally relatable story about redemption and responsibility. Paltrow is crucial to the film’s emotional depth; it's the relationship between Pepper Potts and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) that gives audiences a reason to care about the man behind the Iron Man suit.

Given director Jon Favreau’s background in comedy, Paltrow and Downey Jr. get more than a few funny exchanges. Iron Man is still regarded as one of the greatest superhero movies ever made, and Paltrow gives a memorable performance that became integral to the very fabric of the MCU. Pepper evolved as a character, taking part in the action when she helped face off with Killian (Guy Pearce) in Iron Man 3, and even got to wear an Iron Man suit in the fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame.

5 ‘Great Expectations’ (1998)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

Charles Dickens’ classic coming-of-age novel Great Expectations has been adapted to the big screen many times, but Alfonso Cuarón’s 1998 version stands as one of the most stylized and entertaining. In addition to changing the setting to contemporary time, Cuarón’s version spends more time focusing on the central romance between the unassuming Finn (Ethan Hawke) and the cold Estella (Paltrow). Cuarón rejects any inherent idealism within the material in favor of a more realistic, cynical examination of class differences.

The wonderful chemistry between Hawke and Paltrow elevates Great Expectations, making the classical material feel fresh once again. At no point does it feel like Cuarón is trying to deny what made Dickens’ work so influential in the first place. However, the insertion of more modern stylistic hallmarks aids in making the film entertaining to a younger audience who may not be familiar with the material. Paltrow is outstanding as Estella, bringing some warmth into her portrayal without forgetting what makes the character so iconic.

4 ‘Hard Eight’ (1997)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Hard Eight was the directorial debut of Paul Thomas Anderson and the film that established his aptitude for writing strong characters and presenting nuanced ethical dilemmas. Set in the illicit world of Las Vegas gambling, Hard Eight centers on the relationship between the lifelong card shark Sydney (Philip Baker Hall) and his young protege John (John C. Reilly). Paltrow co-stars as John’s love interest who forces him to choose between living a normal life or continuing to work with Sydney.

Although it contains underrated performances from Philip Seymour Hoffman and Samuel L. Jackson, Hard Eight is at its best when it focuses on Paltrow and Reilly. The film highlights how important, yet rare, it is for two like-minded people to share such an intimate bond, especially amidst such seedy circumstances. Hard Eight is another example of Paltrow’s ability to pull focus and make the best out of any role, as her relative lack of screen time is not detrimental to the quality of her performance.

3 ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ (2001)

Directed by Wes Anderson

The Royal Tenenbaums isn’t just one of Wes Anderson’s best movies but one of the greatest films ever made about familial dysfunction. The film follows the aging patriarch Royal (Gene Hackman) as he seeks to reconcile his relationship with his adult children, Chas (Ben Stiller), Richie (Luke Wilson), and Margot (Paltrow). Given the unreasonable expectations he put upon them during their youth, Royal struggles to get them to empathize with his current plight.

Paltrow does an extraordinary job showing how Margot’s childhood insecurities affect her adulthood. Stunted, detached, and visibly aching, Margot is melancholia embodied, and Paltrow beautifully portrays it. While The Royal Tenenbaums touches on serious themes about loneliness, death, and depression, it's also one of Paltrow’s funniest and most warm-hearted films. Her unique style of comedic expressionism fits perfectly within Anderson’s quirky visual aesthetic.

2 ‘Two Lovers’ (2009)

Directed by James Gray

A powerful romantic drama that speaks to the irrevocable perils of loneliness, Two Lovers contains one of Paltrow’s most dramatic and emotional performances. James Gray’s drama centers on the loner Leonard (Joaquin Phoenix) as he is drawn between his neighbor Michelle (Paltrow) and his family friend Sandra (Vinessa Shaw). What could’ve been a cloying, generic love triangle story turns into a touching examination of empathy and forgiveness that is bolstered by the emotional authenticity of the trio of performances.

Paltrow explores the inherent kindness of Michelle, and does a great job working alongside Phoenix in one of his more underrated performances. It’s impressive that a star of Paltrow’s caliber was able to shed any notions of celebrity and give such a grounded performance. The role earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead, but Paltrow was unfortunately overlooked for an Academy Award nomination.

1 ‘Shakespeare in Love’ (1998)

Directed by John Madden

Winning an Academy Award early in one’s career can often put a burden on the rest of their filmography, but Shakespeare in Love was truly a breakout role for Paltrow. The Best Picture-winning historical comedy chronicles a fictionalized version of the life of William Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes) and his relationship with the wealthy woman Viola de Lesseps (Paltrow). There’s a strong connection between Viola and the various female characters within Shaekespeare's most well-known works; Paltrow shows how the unassuming woman inadvertently inspired some of the greatest stories in literary history.

Shakespeare in Love is a genuine feel-good classic that injects vibrant charm into the historical romance genre. Although it takes the notion of Shakespeare’s artistry seriously, it’s also playful in depicting the melodramatic romance at its center. The strong chemistry between Fiennes and Paltrow is a large reason why the film remains so beloved today. Paltrow's Oscar win might be contentious, but no one can deny her performance is brilliant: warm, loving, energetic, and wholly enchanting, the actress casts a spell on the audience, becoming a cinematic muse and icon with just a flash of her winning smile.

