The Big Picture Gyeongseong Creature, Netflix's newest hit, concludes with unexpected twists and a wildly surprising cliffhanger.

A period thriller set in 1945, the show follows a group of resistance fighters as they uncover horrifying secrets kept within a Japanese military hospital.

Gyeongseong Creature leaves plenty of room for a second season.

With Gyeongseong Creature, Netflix bowed out of 2023 and entered 2024 in one fell swoop, and in fine form. The Korean period thriller premiered its first seven episodes in December to high ratings and critical acclaim. Part Two, which dropped on January 5, concluded with twists, turns, and daunting cliffhangers aplenty — especially that mid-credits tease that's begging for a second season. Following a small band of business owners, sleuths, and resistance fighters as they uncover the horrifying secrets the Japanese military is keeping within Onseong Hospital, here's everything that happened during Gyeongseong Creature's finale, including the most surprising cliffhanger TV's had in a hot minute.

What Is ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ About?

Set in 1945, the last year of the Japanese occupation of Korea, Netflix's Gyeongseong Creature is based on the real-life atrocities committed by Japanese army Unit 731, which involved "lethal experiments on Chinese civilians in the 1930s and 40s as it sought to develop chemical and biological weapons." Protagonists Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee), a professional sleuth, and Jang Tae-sang (Park Seo-joon), the most powerful man in Gyeongseong, reluctantly join forces to infiltrate Onseong Hospital and rescue Myeong-ja (Ji Woo), the pregnant mistress of Japanese police Commissioner Ishikawa (Kim Do-hyun).

Part One concludes with dual revelations. The military are torturing and slaughtering Joseon civilians by infesting them with a parasitic worm species called the Najin; and the titular creature emerging from these experiments was once Choi Seong-sim (Kang Mal-geum), the beloved mother Chae-ok has spent a decade searching for. Some officials, like Lieutenant General Kato (Choi Young-joon), consider Seong-sim a weapon powerful enough to win World War II. Others see the next step forward in human evolution. Everyone else is terrified of this seemingly rampaging beast. No one sees the woman they've dehumanized and violated, except for Chae-ok. When they meet face-to-face, Seong-sim recognizes her daughter and desperately tries to protect her from harm. Instead, Chae-ok escorts the hospital's prisoners to safety. Jang Tae-sang stays behind as a diversion and suffers near-lethal wounds.

However, with three episodes to go, Tae-sang has plenty of plot armor. He escapes Onseong and recovers from his injuries before finding himself right back in the fray after Chae-ok assassinates Onseong Director Ichiro (Hyun Bong-sik). She knows the powers that be will never face justice, so she sacrifices her newfound happiness with Tae-sang and executes Ichiro. Lady Yukiko Maeda (Soo Hyun), Commissioner Ishikawa's wife, uses the commotion over Chae-ok's arrest to kidnap her. Maeda and Seong-sim were once friends. Now, Maeda funds the hospital's experiments and revels in Seong-sim's torment. Having Chae-ok to wield against Seong-sim is, in her words, "fate." A noblewoman with considerable power, wealth, and influence, Maeda isn't someone to cross. Tae-sang doesn't hesitate to make her an enemy. He adores Chae-ok, and to hell with the rest. Tae-sang launches a second rescue mission, this time for the woman he loves.

Who Lives and Dies in ‘Gyeongseong Creature’?

As any good parent will tell you, baiting them with their child's life is never a smart move. When General Kato puts a gun to Chae-ok's head, Seong-sim bursts free of her cage and wreaks destruction across the hospital. The military panic. Kato flees with the Najin viles. Tae-sang, armed with a stash of dynamite and endless nobility, gives two boat tickets to Yoon Jung-won (Jo Han-chul), Chae-ok's father. That will get father and daughter safely out of Joseon. Jung-won refuses. For Tae-sang's plan to work, someone has to plant the dynamite and sacrifice themselves in the process. Desperately in love with his wife and mourning what's been done to her, he insists upon tending to Seong-sim. Tae-sang protests. It's no use. Jung-won implores Tae-sang and Chae-ok to live for the future as he chooses to die with the past.

Meanwhile, Kato's escape attempt goes poorly. His precious Najin vials shatter on the floor. Then, he hears Myeong-ja's pleas for help as she goes into labor. Because Myeong-ja was infected, Ishikawa discarded both her and their child. With Ishikawa conveniently dead, no one will come looking for Myeong-ja again. Offscreen, Kato slices her child out of her with a knife. Onscreen, Kato cradles a half-human, half-infected newborn in his arms.

Tae-sang rescues Chae-ok and Jung-won reunites with Seong-sim, singing a love song to lure her to him. She seems to recognize her husband, or at least realize he doesn't pose a threat. Quietly crying, Jung-won tells his wife it's finally time for them to "leave together." The dynamite flames envelop them; explosions decimate the hospital. Tae-sang holds Chae-ok close, comforting her in her grief. The pair escape — and so does Seong-sim, still instinctively searching for her daughter.

Do Tae-Sang and Chae-Ok Survive?

Back in Gyeongseong, Chae-ok suggests she and Tae-sang part ways. The authorities won't "ever" stop pursuing her, and she can't stand the thought of him suffering needlessly. "I won't ever give up on you," Tae-sang responds. The would-be lovebirds are at an impasse after all those loaded hugs and tender kisses: they'll go into their future together, or not at all.

Unfortunately, Lady Maeda tracks the pair down. Backed by a swath of assassins, she glacially orders their deaths. It looks like Tae-sang and Chae-ok might prevail against the assassins, but a pistol, a knife, and love aren't enough. What is enough? Seong-sim's maternal rage. She destroys the assassins. A severely wounded Tae-sang and Chae-ok limp away, but Seong-sim mistakes Tae-sang for an enemy. She sends one of those deadly tentacles flying. Chae-ok takes the wound, begging her mother to stop as blood pours from her mouth. She dies in Tae-sang's arms; man and monster both scream in anguish.

Some time later, life has returned to "normal." Tae-sang puts on all the right smiles in public but jumps at familiar sounds, searching the crowd in the wild hope that Chae-ok will miraculously appear. When not in mourning, he lays a nasty trap for Maeda involving dynamite. She survives by the skin of her teeth. Kato drops by her hospital room to offer her a continued partnership and a cup of Nagin-infested water. If Maeda accepts the worm, her burn wounds will heal — but she'll gain a ravenous need for human flesh. The metaphor is clear.

Speaking of worms: we see Chae-ok's lifeless body fall into the ocean. Seong-sim quickly follows, cradling the daughter she accidentally killed. In her final human act, Seong-sim sacrifices herself for Chae-ok. The Najin worm in her body swims into Chae-ok's mouth. Seong-sim sinks into the darkness. Meanwhile, Chae-ok opens her eyes and the credits roll.

What Does ‘Gyeongseong Creature’s Final Scene Mean?

A resurrected but infested Chae-ok leaves plenty of question marks for a possible Season 2. But that wasn't enough for Gyeongseong Creature, oh no. During the credits, a young man opens a window and looks out at what's clearly a modern-day Seoul. He turns his head at the name "Ho-jae," and he's rocking Tae-sang's face. Excuse me, what? Is this Tae-sang in the modern day? Was he also infected? Is this a descendant or a lookalike? Did he and Chae-ok reunite? Does this mean a prospective Season 2 would take place in the present day? Did Gyeongseong Creature just drop the wildest cliffhanger of all time? Right now, only one thing is clear: this series has a vision, and it's far from over.

