Korean romance dramas on Netflix might have become immensely popular, but one can’t ignore the appeal of horrors and thrillers that Korean cinema brings to the table for fans. Following the massive success of shows like Sweet Home and Squid Game, the streaming giant is bringing an all-new original series with Gyeongseong Creature. Billed as a historical horror thriller, the series follows a young man and a woman in the 1940s, who fight for survival and battle a monstrous creature. Set in 1945, during the Japanese colonization of Korea, the series tells the story of its darkest time, narrated through the eyes of the protagonists in a fictional tale of terror, greed, and ruthlessness of war. The show’s title refers to the old name for Seoul – Gyeongseong, which was given by the Japanese Empire when they occupied Korea between 1910 and 1945. The South Korean capital was named Seoul after the end of World War II when Japan surrendered. Hence, the upcoming Netflix original series, although set on the premise of horror, will also have a backdrop of war and its impact on the historical city and its people. With suspense, thrill, adventure, drama, and romance, Gyeongseong Creature is set to be an all-rounded series that is sure to keep you entertained.

Gyeongseong Creature is written by Kang Eun-kyung, and directed by Jeong Dong-yun, and stars Park Seo-joon of the recent The Marvels fame and Han So-hee (My Name) as the lead characters, Jang and Yoon, respectively. The rest of the ensemble cast also features popular South Korean actors, with the likes of Wi Ha-joon of Squid Game and Claudia Kim of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, but more on that in a bit. The 10-episode horror series comes right after the second season of Sweet Home, another successful streamer original that recently released its all-new season to a huge viewership. Ahead of its premiere, Gyeonseong Creature has already been renewed for a second season, which means the first season is likely to end on a cliffhanger. While you wait for the all-new horror thriller to make your holidays exciting, check out our handy guide below to find out everything we know so far about Gyeongseong Creature, including plot, trailer, cast, and characters.

When Is Gyeongseong Creature Coming Out?

Set to arrive just in time for the holidays, Gyeongseong Creature was scheduled to release on December 22, 2023, with the first part, followed by the second part being released on January 5, 2024. On the same day, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is also getting its streaming release after a limited theatrical release on December 15, 2023.

Where Can You Watch Gyeongseong Creature?

Being a Netflix original series, Gyeongseong Creature was exclusively available to watch and stream on December 22, 2023. The streaming giant is also home to several other Korean horror and thriller series like All of Us Are Dead, The Glory, Kingdom, #Alive, Sweet Home, and the very popular, Squid Game. So, while you wait for Gyeongseong Creature to arrive this December, you can catch up on these other shows, available only with a subscription.

How Many Episodes Are There Gyeongseong Creature?

Gyeongseong Creature is slated for ten episodes and each episode runs for roughly an hour. The horror thriller series is divided into two parts. The first part of seven episodes premiered on December 22, 2023, followed by the second part of the remaining three episodes being released on January 5, 2024.

Is there a Gyeongseong Creature Trailer?

After months of waiting since the show’s announcement, Netflix released the first official teaser for Gyeongseong Creature. The one-and-half-minute clip opens with a voiceover by Seo-joon’s Jan Tae-sang, hinting that the story is told in flashback. With tense (and very immersive) background music, the clip shows the first meeting between the two protagonists of the story – Jang and Yoon (Han So-hee). Though they both seem to be on the same path, Jang and Yoon belong to two very different worlds and walk separate paths. He is affluent, resourceful, and powerful, while she lives in the shadows of a war-torn city, and yet, they need each other to find someone. The scenes then move on to a dark and grim setting of a hospital, where they find out about a mysterious and dangerous creature. Although we never see the face of the titular monster, we do get to see the characters’ reactions when they come face to face with it. It must be brutal and deadly, for its sight shakes up the entire city. The trailer is intense, depicting a beautiful, ancient city tormented by war, ghastly creatures, and people struggling to save themselves from all kinds of enemies, known and unknown. One of the most striking features of this upcoming series that we gather from the trailer is its stunning visuals and settings, characterized by vintage art and costumes. As the trailer shows, Gyeongseong Creature looks like a heady mix of drama, action, history, and artistry, packed into a gripping story.

Who stars in the Gyeongseong Creature?

The production team of Gyeongseong Creature has put together a star-studded cast, featuring some of the most popular faces of South Korean film and television. The ensemble cast features Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Soo Hyun/ Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Hae-sook, Jo Han-chul, and Wi Ha-joon in the main roles. Seo-joon portrays Jang Tae-sang, a wealthy merchant and head of the marketplace, Golden Jade House. He is the most resourceful and well-connected man in Gyeongseong, who puts money before justice, thus leveraging his affluence. But when he begins to investigate a series of missing person cases and befriends Yoon Chae-ok, he begins to look at life from a fresh perspective. Jang has a keen eye for people and things, which has earned him his reputation. Park Seo-joon is most noted for his work in films like Midnight Runners, The Divine Fury, and the Academy-winning Parasite, as well as series like Itaewon Class and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Gyeonseong Creature marks the actor’s fourth project of 2023, after the films Dream, Concrete Utopia, and The Marvels.

As the series’ second lead, popular South Korean star, Han So-hee features as Yoon Chae-ok. Yoon is a bounty hunter and specializes in tracking down missing people, even if they are dead. She is sharp with keen observation skills which she developed from her rough childhood when she traveled across Manchuria and Shanghai with her father. Being forced to survive all kinds of situations, she has learned how to wield weapons and endure harsh circumstances. Made rough and tough by her experiences, Yoon is a stark contrast to Jang, and yet, they end up becoming comrades in the battle for survival. Han So-hee marked her debut with the television series, Reunited Worlds, and is best known for her roles in The World of the Married, Nevertheless, and My Name.

Soo Hyun/Kim Soo-hyun stars as Maeda, the wife of a powerful official who controls the Gyeongseong area at the time. Also, internationally known by the name, Claudia Kim, the South Korean actor earned widespread acclaim with her role in Netflix’s Marco Polo, followed by notable roles in Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Dark Tower, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Kim Hae-sook stars as Nawol-daek, Geumokdang's Butler. She is best known for her roles in Netflix originals like Tomorrow, Inspector Koo, Hospital Playlist, and Start-Up.

Jo Han-chul features as Yoon Joong-won, Yoon Chae-ok's father. He is best known for starring in guest roles in Netflix productions like The Sound of Magic, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Vincenzo, and Kingdom.

Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon stars as Kwon Jun-taek, Jang Tae-sang's close friend and a soldier who accompanies Jang on his dangerous mission of finding missing people. Besides starring in Netflix originals like Something in the Rain, Romance Is a Bonus Book, and Little Women, Ha-joon also starred in the hit Disney series, The Worst of Evil, released in September 2023, which also stars Ji-Chang Wook of Welcome to Samdal-ri fame.

In other supporting roles, Ji Woo (The First Responders) features as Myeong-ja, a gisaeng (an enslaved woman) from Chunwol-gwan, and Park Ji-hwan as Gap-pyeong.

Who is Making Gyeongseong Creature?

Apart from the show’s stacked cast, Gyeongseong Creature also boasts a solid creator team. The upcoming South Korean horror-thriller series is written by Kang Eun-Kyung and directed by Jeong Dong-yun for Netflix. Eun-Kyung is a well-known South Korean television screenwriter, best known for writing the hit K-drama King of Baking, Kim Takgu (aka Bread, Love and Dreams). She has also penned Dr. Romantic series and Ghost and created the shows Forecasting Love and Weather and the award-winning drama, Now, We Are Breaking Up. Dong-yun is most recognized for previously directing the series Stove League, Fate and Furies, and Exit.

Gyeongseong Creature is produced by Story & Pictures Media, Studio Dragon, and Kakao Entertainment with the music composed by award-winning South Korean film and television composer, Kim Tae-seong (1987: When the Day Comes).

What Is Gyeongseong Creature About?

As per the official synopsis, released by Netflix, Gyeongsong Creature follows: