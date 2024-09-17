With just ten days left until the premiere of Gyeongseong Creature Season 2, Netflix decided to take advantage of its fan event Geeked Week to tease a little more of what's coming to the popular K-drama series. Today, the streamer unveiled some stunning new key art that hints at the new season's biggest twist — the huge time jump that sets the story almost 100 years after the events of Season 1. The new episodes debut on September 27.

As the first trailer revealed, Chae-ok (Han So-hee) still has a lot to unpack as she braves through present-day Korea after surviving the horrible experiences of Gyeongseong — which was the ancient name given to Seoul in the early 20th century. Additionally, she'll have to figure out what's up with Ho-jae, a modern-day man who bears a striking resemblance to Season 1's Tae-sang (Park Seo-jun). Are they related? Could it be the same man she met at Gyeongseong? We'll have to wait and see.

The new look at Season 2 also underscores themes that Gyeongseong Creature will continue to cover. What does political oppression look like for Chae-ok when compared to the Gyeongseong spring she witnessed in 1945? Back in the old timeline, the experiment also served as an allegory of humankind being unable to look at each other as humans, and that also happens in 2024, albeit in different ways that aren't always easy to spot.

Can 'Gyeongseong Creature' Keep Its 92% Rotten Tomatoes Score?

Gyeongseong Creature will continue to be a missing persons series, with Chae-ok being extremely good at locating people who have disappeared — even if they were killed after disappearing. So, once again the layers will make the K-drama a must-watch title, and one that justifies its high 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Should the TV show be able to maintain its quality despite its own bold twist, fans are in for a treat once again.

Gyeongseong Creature is just one of several K-dramas that have been slowly but steadily making their way to winning the hearts and minds of people all over the world. When Season 1 premiered, it shot to the top 10 most-watched series on Netflix, and chances are that the new episodes will have the same result. Currently, K-dramas are all over the Netflix charts, with special attention to weekly titles Love Next Door and Romance In The House.

Netflix debuts Season 2 of Gyeongseong Creature on September 27. You can check out the new poster below.

