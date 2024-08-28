At the end of 2023, the K-drama community was hit with yet another impressive title. Gyeongseong Creature debuted on Netflix in December and its mix of action, suspense, and fantasy — all of that wrapped around a historical setting — managed to intrigue audiences and take the historical South Korean series all the way to a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the series is gearing up for Season 2, and the streamer unveiled a trailer and a release date that's extremely close: September 27, just a month from now.

The very first information that we get in the Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 trailer is that the K-drama is making a bold move and taking the story all the way to 2024 — a time jump that takes the series' timeline to almost several decades after the debut season. We'll still follow Chae-ok (Han So-hee), though, and she'll have her share of problems dealing with the aftermath of the Gyeongseong experiments and running into Ho-jae (Park Seo-jun), a man who looks incredibly similar to Season 1's Tae-sang.

For fans, the mystery for Season 2 is understanding how both timelines connect and how the creature of the title will make its way to present-day events. Once again, we can expect top-notch action sequences with amazing fighting choreography, and the modern setting will significantly change the type of physical conflicts that the series presents to viewers.

Who's The Team Behind The New Season of 'Gyeongseong Creature'?

Season 2 of Gyeongseong Creature is once again written by Kang Eun-kyung, who also wrote other K-dramas like Dr. Romantic and What's With This Family. Episodes are directed by Chung Dong-yoon (Hot Stove League), who also helmed episodes from Season 1. In an official statement to Netflix, the director teased the new episodes and revealed what we can expect from the new season:

“Season 2 presents a story with a completely different charm. The change in space and time period will provide a clear distinction, offering an expanded universe feel.”

Should the new season of Gyeongseong Creature mirror the reception of Season 1, Netflix could be looking at another hit. Back in 2023 and in early 2024, the series spent four weeks among the most-watched non-English titles of the streamer, and it figured on that list in 69 countries including Brazil, Japan, Singapore, France, and Australia. The cast from Season 2 will also feature Lee Mu-saeng (The Silent Sea) and Bae Hyun-sung (Extraordinary You).

Netflix premieres Season 2 of Gyeongseong Creature on September 27. You can watch the trailer above.

Gyeongseong Creature 5 10 A riveting documentary that uncovers the legend of a mysterious creature reported in Gyeongseong during the era of Japanese rule in Korea. Combining historical records, eyewitness accounts, and expert insights, the film paints a vivid picture of the creature's alleged appearances and the societal reactions it provoked. Cast Park Seo-joon , Claudia Kim , Wi Ha-joon , Han So-hee , Kim Hae-sook , Jo Han-chul Seasons 1 Creator(s) Kang Eun-kyung , Chung Dong-yoon Writers Kang Eun-kyung Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Chung Dong-yoon , Roh Young-sub Expand

