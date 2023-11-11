The Big Picture Gyeongseong Creature is a South Korean series set in the 1950s that combines ruthless people and monstrous creatures born from human greed.

The series will be released in two parts, with Part 1 premiering on December 22 and Part 2 releasing on January 5.

The show features popular actors Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee in leading roles, and it also includes Claudia Kim and Wi Ha-jun.

Since no Netflix event is complete without K-dramas, the streamer took advantage of the momentum built throughout the days of its Geeked Week to tease Gyeongseong Creature. The South Korean series takes place in the 1950s and follows some ruthless people who decide to go head-to-head with monstrous creatures that seem to be born out of human greed. The series will be released globally in two parts: Part 1 will premiere on December 22, and Part 2 will release on January 5.

Fans are already all over Gyeongseong Creature due to its leading stars: Park Seo-jun lives rent-free in the minds and especially hearts of everyone who watched Itaewon Class and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim. In Gyeongseong Creature, he plays the wealthiest and most well-connected mogul in Gyeongseong. He takes it upon himself to investigate a series of missing persons cases, and that makes him cross paths with the other series lead.

Han So-hee is a Netflix regular who was in the cast of My Name, The World of the Married and Nevertheless. In the new series, she’ll play Yun Chae-ok, a skilled and famous bounty hunter who can locate anyone who’s missing – even if the person is dead. The teaser makes it clear that Yun Chae-ok is completely able to take care of herself, and will star in the series’ most intense moments.

What does Gyeongseong mean?

Image via Netflix

Gyeongseong was the name that the capital of South Korea had before it got renamed Seoul. The previous name was given by the Japanese Empire as it took over control of the country in the early 1900s – which it only let go by the end of World War II, in 1945. So, it’s safe to say that Gyeongseong Creature will have echoes of the war as background, mixed in with the supernatural creature story arc.

The cast of Gyeongseong Creature also features superstars Claudia Kim (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Dumbledore) and Wi Ha-jun (Squid Game). Gyeongseong Creature will premiere on Netflix on December 22, but while we wait, fans of Park Seo-jun can currently check him out in The Marvels. Watch the teaser for Gyeongseong Creature below:

Watch on Netflix