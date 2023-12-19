The Big Picture Netflix's Gyeongseong Creature is a 1940s South Korean action-thriller featuring monster hunters investigating a gruesome hospital case.

The trailer reveals a mix of old-fashioned charm and modern fighting sequences, with an indication of the blurring of ethics.

While the series might explore humanity's cruelty, there will also be a physical and scary-looking monster tormenting the main characters.

Before 2023 wraps, Netflix wants us to take a trip back to 1940s South Korea with Gyeongseong Creature. The action-thriller has Korean superstars Park Seo-jun (Itaewon Class) and Han So-hee (The World of the Married) as monster hunters who investigate a gruesome case inside a massive hospital in Gyeongseong – a city which is nowadays known as Seoul. Part One of the series is set to premiere this Friday (December 22), while Part 2 rolls out shortly after, on January 5.

Back during the streamer's online fan event Geeked Week, Netflix teased the upcoming K-drama, but now with the release of a full-blown trailer, we have a much better notion of the themes that Gyeongseong Creature will touch on and the setting we can expect to be engulfed in. We now have a better notion of Park’s charm and Han’s wit as they trade banter while chasing the creature and figuring out why it exists. In the story, Park’s character Jang Tae-sang is a wealthy and well-connected figure and Han’s Yoon Chae-ok is a famous and talented detective who can locate even dead people.

The very first sentence of the trailer makes it clear that the lines between good and bad will get blurry as the investigation gets deeper. The trailer also reveals the charming production design with trains, cable cars, and other old-fashioned elements populating the screen. At the same time, we’ll see some pretty modern fighting sequences that mirror thrilling scenes we’ve witnessed in franchises like The Raid and John Wick. Last but not least, we also get a dimension of the scale of the Ongseong Hospital, a place where patients never seem to be able to exit after checking in.

Is The Gyeongseong Creature Real?

Even though there’s a “creature” in the title and the presence of one in the trailer, it’s also clear that Gyeongseong Creature will delve into humanity’s penchant for cruelty. But monster movie fans need not worry: If the trailer is any indication, there will be a physical (and scary-looking) monster that will torment Jang Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok during their journey.

Gyeongseong Creature is written by Kang Eun-kyung, who previously penned Dr. Romantic. Episodes are directed by Chung Dong-yoon (Hot Stove League). The cast also features Claudia Kim (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Kim Hae-sook (The Thieves), Cho Han-cheul (The Outlaws), and Wi Ha-jun (Squid Game).

Netflix premieres Part 1 of Gyeongseong Creature on December 22. You can watch the trailer below: