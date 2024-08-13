Gymnastics has long captivated sports enthusiasts. The sport naturally lends itself to being the subject of movies, given the sport's inherent drama and tragedy. The fact that gymnastics requires such feats of athleticism makes it a compelling sport to include against any narrative. While an athlete's journey to success is almost always compelling, such success never happens in a vacuum. The sport of gymnastics faces unique challenges that can be explored through fictional and non-fictional storytelling.

The movies that showcase gymnastics can vary widely. Some movies, like Stick It, feature a feel-good coming-of-age story set against a redemption arc. Others, like the docudrama The Gabby Douglas Story, offer an unfiltered look at the challenges that gymnasts face on their way to success and real systemic factors that work against athletes. Each of these movies provides an opportunity to consider just what it takes to reach the top of this sport.

Editor's note: The following contains discussion of eating disorders and sexual assault

10 'A 2nd Chance' (2011)

Directed by Clay Glen

A 2nd Chance is an Australian movie starring Nina Pearce and Emily Morris. The movie follows a young gymnastics prodigy who has the chance to train under a world-renowned coach. A 2nd Chance highlights the immense sacrifices necessary to succeed in gymnastics at such an elite level. The movie also explores themes of friendship, the importance of family, and what it means to grow up in the world of elite sports.

A 2nd Chance has its charm and has a lot of intense athletic sequences that give glimpses into the massive effort that is required to succeed in gymnastics. It is a simple and sweet story about perseverance and self-discovery. A Second Chance is a poignant coming-of-age story set against the challenges of elite gymnastics. This movie's feel-good story makes it one that can be enjoyed by viewers of all ages.

9 'Gymkata' (1985)

Directed by Robert Clouse

Gymkata is a cult classic from the 1980s that combines gymnastics and martial arts. The movie stars American gymnast Kurt Thomas, who was set to be a medalist at the 1980 Olympics but did not compete due to the American boycott. Gymkata follows Jonathan Cabot (Thomas), who is approached by a secret agency and recruited to participate in something called "The Game." The winners of this game get one wish granted.

"Because of its outlandish story, Gymkata effectively showcases the athleticism that's necessary for both gymnastics and martial arts."

Gymkata is not a traditional sports movie, and it combines a traditional sports narrative with the action of martial arts. Its wild premise is oddly charming. Because of its outlandish story, Gymkata effectively showcases the athleticism that's necessary for both gymnastics and martial arts. It is a fast-paced, thrilling action movie that offers a unique take on the genre, and takes itself completely seriously from beginning to end.

8 'Perfect Body' (1997)

Directed by Douglas Barr

Perfect Body is a grim look at the world of gymnastics. The movie stars Amy Jo Johnson as Andie, a gymnast whose ambition is to compete in the Olympics one day. As Andie takes an opportunity to train with one of the top coaches in the United States, she becomes increasingly unable to deal with the pressure that she is suddenly under. Andie develops an eating disorder and struggles to continue to train and compete as her illness becomes progressively worse.

"It is a devastating look at how pressure in elite gymnastics can impact athletes' physical and mental health."

Perfect Body is a frankly alarming look at just how rapidly eating disorders can develop, particularly in the context of elite gymnastics. There is an authenticity in this story, although it showcases a fictional character and a fictional story. It is a devastating look at how pressure in elite gymnastics can impact athletes' physical and mental health. The serious tone underscores just what an important real-life issue eating disorders are for aspiring athletes and those who compete at an elite level.

7 'Raising the Bar' (2016)

Directed by Clay Glen

Raising the Bar is another Australian gymnastics movie from director Clay Glen and stars real-life US gymnast Jordyn Wieber. The story revolves around a teenage gymnast, Kelly, who does not qualify for the United States gymnastics team. She moves to Australia to rekindle her love of the sport. She takes advantage of new opportunities to reengage with gymnastics and continues to hone her talent in a new environment.

What makes Raising the Bar so sweet is that it is both a coming-of-age story and a story of redemption. The movie's message about the importance of reconnecting with interests and talents is a hopeful one. The fact that Raising the Bar also focuses on real-world issues like cyberbullying makes it that much more relatable. Ultimately, this is a charming story about perseverance and how it takes a community to succeed in anything in life, including elite sports.

6 'Full Out' (2015)

Directed by Sean Cisterna

Full Out is a Canadian-made-for-TV movie based on the real-life story of American gymnast Ariana Berlin. Berlin was an up-and-coming gymnast who was severely injured in a car accident that ended her professional gymnastics career. Full Out portrays her story and the fact that following her accident, Berlin joined a breakdance troupe as part of her recovery. Along the way, she meets friends who are instrumental in helping her adapt to her new life.

"There is much to love in this story of recovery and perseverance."

There is much to love in this story of recovery and perseverance. Full Out aims to stay true to Berlin's remarkable story and how much community is essential when one is in the midst of hardship. While there is much about Berlin's story that is inspirational, the movie maintains a grounded tone. This comeback story distills so much of what makes the best sports movies so enjoyable by focusing on what humans are capable of when faced with adversity.

5 'Jump Ashin!' (2011)

Directed by Yu-Hsien Lin

Jump Ashin! is based on the story of Taiwanese director Yu-Hsien Lin's brother, Yu-Shin Lin, a former gymnast. Yu-Shin Lin's story was also portrayed in the documentary Jump! Boys, which was also directed by Yu-Hsien Lin. Jump Ashin! follows Yu-Shin Lin's career as a gymnast and the fact that he eventually leaves the sport. The movie follows Lin's journey back to the sport and how he achieved success and overcame numerous obstacles.

"While the movie has a sweet message that it is always possible to follow one's dreams, it never sugarcoats the road to success."

​​​​​​This is a poignant and bittersweet story that is both inspirational and realistic. Jump Ashin! is ultimately a reflection on the importance of believing in people, and how everyone needs people in their corner cheering them on. The movie also showcases the fact that success is non-linear and that so much happens behind the scenes of any athletic achievement in particular. While the movie has a sweet message that it is always possible to follow one's dreams, it never sugarcoats the road to success.

4 'Stick It' (2006)

Directed by Jessica Bendinger

Stick It is a classic sports drama that is a tribute to the sport of gymnastics itself. Missy Peregrym plays Hayley, a rebellious teen who is a talented gymnast. Before getting into trouble with the law, Hayley was an elite gymnast who walked out of the World Championships, which cost Team USA a chance to medal in the all-around competition. Jeff Bridges plays a tough coach who gives Hayley the direction she needs.

Stick It is a pure gymnastics movie and features a redemption story for a lovable character who evidently has so much potential. In addition to showcasing the grit and determination that are necessary to succeed in this sport, the movie features a feel-good aspect in that it is an empowering story of an athlete overcoming the odds. Stick It is at its most authentic when it showcases the characters' natural likability and humor.

3 'The Bronze' (2015)

Directed by Bryan Buckley

The Bronze stars The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch as former Olympic bronze medalist Hope Ann Greggory. Hope does her best to maintain her fame in her hometown in Ohio. She is listless, however, and is often found simply hanging around, attempting to relive her glory days. She is given a chance to coach an up-and-coming gymnast and is told that she will receive a massive inheritance if her coaching is successful. Her greatest fear is being eclipsed by this new star.

"It is easy to cheer for a woman who thinks that her life has passed her by when she still has a lot to offer."

The Bronze is so fun to watch because it is a satire on gymnastics, elite sports, and celebrity culture around athletes. As unlikable as Greggory comes across, she is undeniably compelling as she tries to sort out her identity after her Olympic success. It is easy to cheer for a woman who thinks that her life has passed her by when she still has a lot to offer. Hope's story is an unexpectedly honest and authentic look at the price of success.

2 'The Gabby Douglas Story' (2014)

Directed by Gregg Champion

The Gabby Douglas Story follows the real career of legendary American gymnast Gabby Douglas, played by Imani Hakim. The Lifetime movie chronicles Douglas' remarkable achievements and the struggles she faced on her road to success. The movie celebrates Douglas' achievements and sacrifices and the fact that she made history by becoming the first Black Olympic individual all-around champion.

"Douglas broke many barriers, and the movie showcases just how much she overcame to be at the top of her field."

What makes this docudrama so compelling is that it is a fictional exploration of a real athlete who forever impacted the sport and inspired generations of gymnasts. Douglas broke many barriers, and the movie showcases just how much she overcame to be at the top of her field. The Gabby Douglas Story also distils so much of what made Douglas so inspirational to so many. Through Douglas herself, the movie showcases how far the sport has come and how far it needs to go.

1 'Athlete A' (2020)

Directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk

Athlete A is a sports documentary that offers a heartbreaking and necessary look into the story of the rampant sexual abuse that took place within USA Gymnastics. The documentary follows the investigative journalists who broke the story of former team doctor Larry Nassar and the fact that he had been sexually abusing gymnasts under his care for years. Athlete A also follows the extensive fallout from these revelations and how this scandal continues to impact the sport in tangible ways.

What makes Athlete A so important is that it offers an unflinching look at all the ways in which current and former American gymnasts were failed by their federation. The documentary showcases the courage of survivors who came forward and spoke their truths after years of being silenced. This story is an important one, as it asks major questions, including who is protecting these athletes and what is the price of success in elite gymnastics.

