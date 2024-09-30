Ever since announcing her pregnancy, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has shared numerous updates on her journey, showing excitement on her journey to become a mother. But despite being halfway through her pregnancy, some still doubt the legitimacy of the reality star's pregnancy. This didn't stop her from giving a positive update on her second trimester, proving that she and her unborn child are doing well.

Posted on her fiancé's, Ken Urker, Instagram story, Blanchard shared her latest baby bump with the caption: "The haters will say this is AI" and "23 weeks." While the bump is slightly noticeable, her outfit makes it seem like not much has changed. According to Healthline, baby bumps tend to become noticeable during the second trimester, around the 12-16th week. But it could also vary depending on the person, as expecting mothers experience pregnancy differently.

Blanchard expressed joy when she told the world that she was expecting, especially due to the abuse she faced from her mother. She revealed that her mother would tell her that she's unable to start a family of her own, and would go to great lengths to ensure her daughter doesn't rebel and fight for independence. The Munchausen by Proxy survivor claimed that her pregnancy would give her a second chance in life and promised that she wouldn't make the same mistakes her mother made. The expecting mother has shared various milestones of her pregnancy journey on social media, where she shared her child's ultrasound and updates on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Gypsy Rose's Pregnancy Isn't The Only Thing In Question

Blanchard's pregnancy not only caused doubt about the legitimacy of her condition, but also about the paternity of the child. Before she engaged with Urker, Blanchard was married to Ryan Anderson in 2022 but announced their separation in March 2024. But despite all that, the ex-husband has to do a paternity test before it can be officially declared that Urker is the father.

According to Louisiana's State Law, the ex-husband shall be the presumed father unless the child was born 300 days after the divorce. Blanchard and Anderson's divorce proceedings were reportedly delayed, with a scheduled date around early 2025. Unfortunately, that is also the time frame of the expected birth of Blanchard's child. Despite being certain that Urker is the father, Blanchard has agreed to schedule a paternity test after giving birth.

Blanchard stars in her own reality TV show, titled, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which can be streamed on Prime Video.