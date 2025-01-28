Gypsy Rose Blanchard brought joy into the world recently when she gave birth to her daughter, Aurora Urker on 28 December 2024. Since giving birth and divorcing ex-husband Ryan Scott Anderson, Blanchard has been enjoying motherhood. However, since the birth of her baby, rumors about CPS paying a visit to her residence. On her Instagram story on January 24, the reality star slams these rumors, putting them to rest once and for all.

On Instagram, she confirmed, that “NO, CPS is not involved,” and stated that “our baby is very safe and healthy.” However, she has some words for those who believe the rumors. Blanchard was not happy that people thought that CPS paid a visit to her home and was involved in her baby's life.

“If anyone actually believes this BS, then your brain has been rotted by misinformation and clickbait with bias and hate-driven content,” she stated. “God gave you a brain USE IT.” She also goes on to address even more claims, but this time about her body. Addressing claims that she uses weight-loss medication to lose weight after childbirth, she said, “NO, I am not on any weight-loss medication. I just look damn good for postpartum, hate me cause you ain’t me.”

The ‘Life After Lockup’ Star Made a Vow to Her Child

Image via Hulu

When she was pregnant, Blanchard had revealed that she made a vow to her child. Blanchard is known for serving seven years in prison for her mother’s murder, and many had followed her story of being a victim of Munchausen- by proxy. Since learning of her pregnancy, Blanchard believed that her daughter was her second chance at life, and she wanted to not only be a better mother but also break the cycle of abuse. So rumours that circulated about CPS being involved were not only harmful but also hurtful too.

"All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," Blanchard said in an interview with People. "My mother told me I was never going to get married, raise a family, have kids or do any of that. So, to be here, standing on my own two feet and expecting my first baby, that's something I've reached as an achievement and a personal goal. I thank God every day that I am now having this second chance at life with a kid of my own."

Now that she has given birth to her daughter, Blanchard now has the chance to be the mother that she needed and wanted and give her daughter the best life Blanchard felt that she deserved. Regarding the rumours of CPS’s involvement, there has been no confirmation that they were involved. CPS has not responded to Blanchard’s statement.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup can be streamed on Prime Video.