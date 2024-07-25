The Big Picture Gypsy Rose's divorce from Ryan Anderson was delayed until early 2025 due to Louisiana law.

Settlements reached in divorce include no spousal support and custody of their dog.

Divorce hearings may occur around mid-January; focus now on childbirth and breaking the abuse cycle.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been in the public eye for most of her life. Many broadcasts documented her story, including Hulu, who released The Act starring Joey King. But it was her release from prison that catapulted her to fame on reality TV with her show Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup. She was married to Ryan Anderson until they split up in March, and she moved on with another boyfriend, Ken Urker. Despite moving on, TMZ reports that the divorce proceedings will bleed into next year, according to the law in Louisiana.

Anderson’s attorney, Jeffrey Carrier, explained that when married couples without children divorce in Louisiana, they have to live apart for 6 months after divorce papers are served before they can request a divorce hearing. Despite the couple splitting in March, Anderson was not served until July. This means that the divorce proceedings will not start until at least early 2025.

This news came after Blanchard announced her pregnancy, though many are speculating that the father of her baby may be Anderson. However, Blanchard is adamant that Urker is the father of her child, though both Urker and Blanchard are open to doing a DNA test if needed. Anderson is presumed the legal father of her unborn child, which could possibly bring more drama to the divorce proceedings.

Blanchard and Anderson Have Settled Some Aspects Of Their Divorce

Anderson and Blanchard married when Blanchard was still serving her time. Before they split up, they had been married for less than two years. As the divorce proceedings have now been prolonged, the estranged married couple are settling some aspects of their divorce. Despite their marriage only lasting for a short time, both still had to discuss a division of property. Both parties have assets to divide, such as contracts for shows and books.

In addition, Anderson’s attorneys state that both Anderson and Blanchard have agreed that no one is getting spousal support or alimony. However, Blanchard originally asked him to pay her spousal support. The estranged couple did settle one aspect of their divorce, and that is Blanchard giving Anderson custody of their dog, Pixie.

A divorce hearing could happen within 2–3 weeks of the completion of the 6-month period, meaning that a hearing could take place around mid-January. Until then, Blanchard now had her full concentration on bringing her child into the world. She has recently come out with a vow, stating that she will break the cycle of abuse. Many know that Blanchard served time for the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard after suffering Munchausen by proxy during her childhood. Throughout her time in prison, Blanchard has gathered many supporters. Blanchard is expecting to give birth in January 2025.

