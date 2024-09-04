True crime dramas and psychological thrillers have been popular among many generations, but with the rise of social media and digital platforms, Gen Z's curiosity has been especially piqued. Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s story is not only explored through documentaries and TV shows but also discussed on TikTok and Instagram, with many around the world knowing who she is.

Her first-ever documentary was released in 2005, giving viewers an inside look at Rose Blanchard’s life behind bars. Then, the hit show The Act took things further by exploring the deep psychological traumas she faced, which drew even more global attention. And, with the public’s fascination continuing to grow, there’s been a wave of new documentaries exploring different facets of her life, from her relationships to pregnancies, and life after prison.

With that being said, Rose Blanchard's story is far from over and will likely keep us hooked for some time to come. To help you stay on top of it all, we’ve put together a guide on where and how to watch every Gypsy Rose show, from the earliest to the latest. Welcome aboard!

Release Date: November 9th, 2005 Run Time: 45 minutes Director: Jennifer McShane Starring: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Dee Dee Blanchard, Rod Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s first documentary, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, was filmed in 2005 and gave viewers an intimate look at her life behind bars. This intriguing film explores Rose Blanchard’s perspective following her mother Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder, shedding light on the abuse and manipulation she suffered. Through detailed interviews and insightful production, the documentary reveals how her traumatic experiences shaped her actions, providing a deeper understanding than earlier media coverage.

'Mommy Dead and the Dearest' (2017)

Release Date: May 15, 2017 Run Time: 1 hour 32 minutes Director: Erin Lee Carr Starring: Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, Michelle Dean, Kristy Blanchard, Rod Blanchard, Marc Feldman, Jim Arnott, Bernard Flatersten

Created by HBO, this documentary delves into the tragic case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Mommy Dead and Dearest uncovers the disturbing dynamics of their relationship, revealing the severe abuse and emotional manipulation that led to Dee Dee's murder. Thanks to the talented production team behind the documentary, viewers are presented with compelling interviews, home videos, and dramatic reenactments, all of which expose the depth of Dee Dee's deceit and the psychological impact she had on Rose Blanchard.

'The Act' (2019)

Release Date: August 30, 1996 Run Time: Eight Episodes Director: Laurel Koplowitz, Gina Fattore, Jessica Jones Starring: Patricia Clarkson, Joey King, Calum Worthy, AnnaSophia Robb, Chloë Sevigny

One of the most popular series about Gypsy Rose is The Act (2019), a Hulu production that dramatizes her story. Starring Joey King as Gypsy and Patricia Clarkson as Dee Dee, the series vividly portrays their tumultuous relationship, marked by severe abuse and manipulation. The show provides insight into Rose Blanchard's reasons for escaping and the events leading up to her mother’s murder.

'The Gypsy Rose Blanchard Story' (2022)

Release Date: August 13, 2022 Run Time: 2 hours Director: Michael DeAloia Starring: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Nick Godejohn

One of the newer documentaries, The Gypsy Rose Blanchard Story (2022), produced by ABC News, provides a deeper look into Gypsy Rose's life and the case involving her mother. The film features interviews with Rose Blanchard, her family members, and legal experts, along with footage that offers an in-depth exploration of the events leading up to her mother’s murder.

'Gypsy's Revenge' (2022)

Release Date: December 4th, 2022 Run Time: 1 hour and 25 minutes Creator: Michael DeAloia Starring: Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Nick Godejohn

This documentary, Gypsy’s Revenge, dives into the aftermath of the Gypsy Rose case, focusing on the repercussions and challenges she faced following her mother’s murder. The film explores how Gypsy’s life has evolved since her incarceration, offering a glimpse into her day-to-day and media reactions. It also sheds light on her journey as she navigates life after prison.

'Gypsy Rose and Nick: A Love to Kill For' (2023)

Release Date: October 9th, 2023 Run Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes Director: Michael DeAloia Starring: Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Nick Godejohn

Gypsy Rose and Nick: A Love to Kill For is a documentary that dives into the intricate and tragic relationship between Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Nick Godejohn. It explores their romance, which played a crucial role in the events leading up to the murder of Rose Blanchard’s mother. Using a blend of footage, interviews, and expert insights, the film offers a closer look at their relationship, including how they managed to interact after experiencing severe psychological trauma and committing a crime. While the story is undeniably tragic, the documentary also sheds light on their love story amid emotional and psychological struggles.

'Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up' (2024)

Release Date: August 4th, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes Director: Michael DeAloia Starring: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Rod Blanchard, Christina Blanchard

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup explores Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s life following her release from prison. This documentary gives a glimpse into her experiences as she adjusts to life outside incarceration and deals with the lasting effects of her past. Through candid interviews and reflections, the film sheds light on her struggles, personal growth, and the challenges she faces as she tries to rebuild her life. It also looks at how media scrutiny has impacted her journey, showing us a nuanced view of her efforts to find stability after her highly publicized past.

