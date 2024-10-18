If there is one thing that Gypsy Rose Blanchard is known for, it's that she's a survivor of child abuse from her mother, which led to her murder. One of the things her mother did was forge her birth certificate just so her daughter would still be a minor, which led to confusion about her real age. Now that she was released from prison, Blanchard was able to look back on her complicated feelings about celebrating her birthday and how things changed when she was in prison and was released on parole.

During her recent appearance on the The Viall Files podcast, hosted by The Bachelor's Nick Viall, Blanchard shared her feelings towards birthdays. She revealed that prison was the moment that she knew what her real age was, as she thought that she was younger. Then, during the past eight years, her roommates would give her paper cards. It was only when she was released that she got to have a proper celebration with her family and loved ones.

Gypsy Rose Reflects on Her Complicated Birthdays

Image via Lifetime

"In the past birthdays for me have been complicated, and in prison the last eight and a half years, my birthdays have been nothing more than my roommates making me a paper card. So my family, my dad, Kristy, you know, they all had us a little lunch in for my birthday, and then Ken had taken me to the Ritz Carlton for a fancy dinner... ... Once I was told my real age, I was able to start celebrating and getting older. Originally, when I was arrested, I assumed that I was younger."

Blanchard was a Munchausen by Proxy survivor. Her mother, Dee-Dee, fabricated a lie that her daughter was severely ill and would alter her appearance to fit the narrative. This led to attention, especially from charities and the media, as well as offering free help and gifts. Once Blanchard was older, her mother would physically abuse her daughter and would go through extreme measures, so her daughter wouldn't defy her. It wasn't until 2015 that she murdered her mother and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Other Firsts For Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Ever since Blanchard was released on parole in 2023, she's been using her time to turn her life around, especially when it comes to first-time experiences. The first thing she did post-prison was to attempt to meet Taylor Swift during a Kansas City Chiefs game. However, Page Six reported that she was asked to leave the state.

Months following her release, she announced that she was pregnant with her fiancé, Ken Urker, and the baby would be born sometime in 2025. She said in an interview that her mother doubted her about having kids and told her she was incapable of having a family. She has vowed to end the cycle of abuse once the child is born and saw her pregnancy as a second chance in life.

There were also a handful of small firsts that have occurred in Blanchard's life post-prison. One of them was trying out a pumpkin spiced latte from Starbucks. During her time at The Viall Files, she shared that Urker has made her try various foods that she never had before, like octopus, as well as catching up on a variety of TV shows, like 90 Day Fiancé. Blanchard stars in her own reality TV show, titled, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which can be streamed on Lifetime.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup Release Date June 3, 2024 Cast Gypsy Rose Blanchard Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

Watch on Lifetime