The new year is starting out special for Gypsy-Rose Blanchard. With an announcement coming via Instagram, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has welcomed daughter Aurora Raina Urker with her boyfriend, Ken Urker. Urker took to his Instagram to share the news. Accompanied by a photo of the new mom holding her newborn, Urker wrote, "Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all 👼."

Speaking to People in December, Blanchard revealed that the pair's fascination inspired their child's name with the Northern Lights. Blanchard revealed that Urker, who was Blanchard's pen pal while in prison, wrote to her about future children's names. "I think it was maybe in 2018, we wrote each other's future kid's name on pieces of paper and Aurora is what we both picked without even knowing each other was picking it." And now baby Aurora is their gift for the new year.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Had a Busy 2024

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's love life has been a topical conversation in the press. Despite their early connection as pen pals, Blanchard married Ryan Anderson via a prison ceremony in 2022, but officially divorced in 2024. Blanchard announced that she was pregnant with her first child in July. Having rekindled her romance with Ken Urker, there was speculation regarding who the father might have been. Blanchard took a paternity test and publicaly revealed that the father was Urker and not Anderson. Blanchard also penned her memoir, My Time to Stand.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard first rose to prominence by making headlines as a victim of Munchausen by proxy. She was then convicted of the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She was sentenced to ten years in prison, being released on parole on December 28, 2023, having served eight years of her sentence. Her story was documented on the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest as well as the Hulu series, The Act. Additionally, she appeared in the Lifetime series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

