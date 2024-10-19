Imagine appearing on a show that you've never seen before. That's what happened to Gypsy Rose Blanchard when she recently revealed that she never saw any episode of The Kardashians before her reality TV appearance. Blanchard appeared in the show back in July 2024, where she talked about what she plans to do since she was released from prison. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian listened and supported her by connecting her with her network.

Blanchard and her fiancé, Ken Urker, appeared on The Bachelor's Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, where she admitted that she has never seen the show. And when she did get the chance to watch the show, the only episode she saw was the one she was featured in. But despite never seeing the show, she is aware of it, knows who Kim was, and how she's "very into prison reform." While she has kept their communication to a minimum, Blanchard knows that a line is always open.

"It was exciting. Kim was really nice. I actually have never watched The Kardashians. So going on the show, the producer got a big kick out of the fact that I had never watched the show before. I have posted our selfies that we had taken, and Kim had liked them on my social media. I have DMed her a couple times on Instagram. So we've had, like, minimal contact. But, I know that that is always a line that is open,"

Blanchard appeared in the 8th episode of season 5, titled 'This is My Most Important Job,' where she meets with Kim to talk about her life outside of prison and what she plans to do next. After a short interaction on social media, where she thanked the influencer for shouting out her HBO documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest, Kardashian agreed to meet with Blanchard in a hotel to talk about prison reform. The 33-year-old was grateful that the reality TV star wanted to meet up with her since she noticed that people would not approach her since she's "too controversial."

Gypsy Rose's Rise to Influence

Ever since Blanchard was released on parole in 2023, she has captured the eyes of the media as people were aware of her story, how she killed her mother due to the abuse she endured throughout her childhood. In The Viall Files, she revealed that she deleted her social media, which had millions of followers as it was overwhelming. But she changed her mind and currently has 716K followers on Instagram and kept her TikTok account with 10 million followers.

Blanchard has used her social media to share updates on her pregnancy, as well as her first-time experiences, like trying out new food or visiting places. Outside of the internet, Blanchard will be releasing her first memoir on December 10, 2024, called My Time To Stand, where she talks about the abuse she's endured, the guilt she felt, and her journey post-prison.

If you want to see Blanchard's meet-up with Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.