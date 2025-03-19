Gypsy Rose Blanchard is happy with her boyfriend Ken Urker, but she is not ready to take the next step. The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star spoke about what is next for her and Urker in a March 17 episode, and that marriage is not the next step. She is taking things slowly, following the birth of their daughter Aurora.

Urker and Blanchard first got engaged in 2018 after meeting the year before. They split a year later in 2019, due to “outside opinion and influence,” meaning that he had listened to Dr. Phil and the public and wanted to give her time and space to build her self-identity. They rekindled their romance following Blanchard’s divorce from Ryan Scott Anderson and fell pregnant with their daughter quickly after.

During the episode, Blanchard stated that she and Urker have a connection. “When we reconnected, it was the hormones,” Blanchard said about Urker. “The hormones made me move so fast. Do I regret it? I don't regret the choices I've made with him. What I regret is how I went about it.”

“I wouldn't take it back, but I wish it would have been different for Ryan’s sake,” she continued. “People got hurt, and I recognize that a lot more now. The last thing I want to do is make another hasty decision.”

Gypsy Rose Laments She Is Happy Where Things Are With Ken Urker