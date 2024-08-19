The Big Picture Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced her pregnancy, leading to a paternity test by ex-husband Ryan Anderson on a TikTok livestream.

Blanchard and Anderson agreed to a post-birth DNA test to save costs, potentially affecting paternity rights.

Louisiana law presumes an ex-husband as father unless the child is born 300 days post-divorce; Blanchard aims to break the cycle of abuse.

Munchhausen-by-proxy survivor, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, has shared a new update in regard to her unborn baby. Following her pregnancy announcement, her ex-husband, Ryan Anderson, revealed he had to get a paternity test via a TikTok livestream due to Louisiana Law. The now-reality TV star has scheduled a date for when this test will take place, revealing once and for all who the father is. TMZ reported that Blanchard and Anderson agreed to a DNA test once her baby girl was born. The reason for this is mainly due to cost, as unborn baby tests could cost between $500 to $2000. Meanwhile, a post-birth test would be around $150 to $200. While Blanchard has stated that her fiancé, Ken Urker, is the father, his name might not be on the birth certificate unless Blanchard's and Anderson's divorce is finalized before January 2025.

Unfortunately, that's also the year when the couple's divorce proceedings were scheduled to begin. According to Louisiana's State Law, the ex-husband shall be the presumed father unless the child was born 300 days after the divorce. People reported that Blanchard announced her separation back in March 2024, 2 years after the couple got married while she was in prison. The news was announced on social media, and she had the support of friends and family during this vulnerable moment.

Gypsy Rose Pledged to Do Better for Her Future Baby

In July 2024, Blanchard announced she was pregnant, with Urker declared as the father. On social media, the reality TV star shared updates with her followers, mainly about the size of her child, as well as sharing a video featuring the child's heartbeat using an at-home fetal heart rate monitor. Her most recent update was posted on Instagram a day ago, revealing that she's 17 weeks into her pregnancy and her child is the size of an onion.

Blanchard is widely known for being a survivor as her mother abused her throughout her childhood. It was revealed that her hair would get shaved or she would be handcuffed to her bed as a way for her mother to have more control over her daughter. Due to the trauma and experience that Blanchard endured, she made a vow that she would break the cycle of abuse and that she wouldn't make the same mistakes her mother made when she was raising her. Blanchard stars in her own reality TV show, titled, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, can be streamed on Prime Video.

