A couple of months has passed since Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced her pregnancy. And while the paternity test to determine who the father is currently on hold till the child's birth in 2025, the reality TV star gave a positive update on her condition. According to her, she's finally halfway through her pregnancy, so it won't be long till she meets her brand-new bundle of joy in her arms. Her recent Instagram Story revealed that Blanchard is now 21 weeks and 5 days through her pregnancy. Alongside that, she shared a photo of herself with a baby bump update with simple clothing. Before this update, the reality TV star shared a photo of the baby's ultrasound last week, claiming that her unborn daughter is "growing and measuring beautifully."

Ever since the pregnancy announcement, Blanchard has ensured that she kept her vow to take good care of her daughter, especially due to what she has been through. One example is ensuring that she follows the dietary recommendations to ensure her baby is healthy before and after birth. In the past, Blanchard was told by her mother that having a family of her own would be unachievable. The fact that she's going to have a baby with her fiancé, Ken Urker, was seen as a massive achievement for her and plans to do better.

Who Is the Father of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Baby?

Despite the joy and celebration surrounding Blanchard's pregnancy, one thing that's currently being contested is the father of the child. The soon-to-be-mother claimed that Urker was the father. However, her ex-husband, Ryan Anderson, revealed that he had to have a paternity test due to Louisiana Law, which states that the ex-husband shall be the presumed father unless the child was born 300 days after the divorce.

Blanchard and Anderson got married in July 2022 when Blanchard was still in prison. Two years later, the couple announced their split in March 2024. Unfortunately, the divorce proceedings were delayed until 2025, which is also the scheduled birth year for the unborn daughter. Blanchard agreed to do the paternity test, under the condition it would happen after the birth of the child due to cost, as an after-birth test would be less than $200 while a pre-birth one would be around $500 to $2000. Blanchard stars in her own reality TV show, titled, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which can be streamed on Prime Video.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup Release Date June 3, 2024 Cast Gypsy Rose Blanchard Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

