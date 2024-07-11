The Big Picture Gypsy Rose Blanchard aims to break the cycle of abuse with her child.

Blanchard is expectant and believes her pregnancy is a second chance at life.

Gypsy recalls lifelong abuse and plans to raise her baby differently.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard promises to break the cycle of abuse following her pregnancy announcement with her boyfriend, Ken Urker. The reality TV star whose docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup is currently streaming on Lifetime claims that life with this new child will give her a second start in life and that she won't make the same mistakes her mother did to her. Blanchard pleaded guilty to the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard in 2015 after she was subjected to lifelong physical, mental, and medical abuse from her mother and was released from prison in 2023 after serving 8 years behind bars. In an interview with People, Blanchard spoke about her plans as a mother and how her pregnancy is a major achievement for her. She recalled what her mother told her, how she wouldn't be able to raise a family and have kids of her own.

"All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," said Blanchard. "My mother told me I was never going to get married, raise a family, have kids or do any of that. So, to be here, standing on my own two feet and expecting my first baby, that's something I've reached as an achievement and a personal goal. I thank God every day that I am now having this second chance at life with a kid of my own." Blanchard has promised that she will break the cycle of abuse and raise this future baby differently compared to her mother. She also plans to use the life lessons and trauma she's faced in the past as a guide on how not to raise her child.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Abuse Explained

Image Via HBO

"The way my mother parented me is definitely not the way I'm going to be. We always say for the next generation, we want to be better than we were raised. And so, for me, I think that couldn't be any more truthful," said Blanchard "I have learned from the experience of the trauma of everything not to do." Blanchard has revealed that she's currently 11 weeks pregnant after she rekindled her relationship with Urker back in April 2024, just 4 months after she was released from prison. The two knew each other back when Blanchard was still incarcerated via a pen pal program. It was reported that her baby is due sometime in January 2025.

Blanchard is a Munchausen-by-proxy survivor, as her mother claimed that she had muscular dystrophy. This fabrication gave Blanchard a lot of attention, and her mother would take drastic measures to continue this facade, one of them including changing her birth year or shaving her hair. She even made Blanchard's appearance look like someone who's in desperate need of medical attention by forcing her to be in a wheelchair and having an oxygen tank nearby.

Eventually, Blanchard wanted independence, which her mother refused. Gypsy claimed that she would be handcuffed to her bed to prevent her from sneaking out and that her mother threatened to smash her fingers if she tried to defy her. Eventually, all this abuse led to the eventual murder of her mother, which led to a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty. Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up airs Mondays on Lifetime. Past episodes can be streamed on Prime Video.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup (2024) Release Date June 3, 2024 Cast Gypsy Rose Blanchard Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

