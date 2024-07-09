The Big Picture Gypsy Rose Blanchard has appeared in documentaries, talk shows, and reality TV.

Her recent documentary series, Life After Lock Up, follows her post-prison life with husband Ryan Anderson.

Blanchard's life evolved quickly, separating from Anderson, divorcing, and expecting a baby with new partner, Ken Urker.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is no stranger to media attention. Ever since she participated in the murder of her mother in 2015, the victim of Munchausen by proxy has never left the media cycle. Blanchard has participated in several documentaries about her crime, her trial, and her confinement in prison, and has made many appearances on talk shows like Good Morning America and The View. Blanchard is even set to appear on the current season of The Kardashians, where she is set to discuss criminal justice reform the queen of reality television and almost-lawyer, Kim Kardashian.

Her most recent documentary series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, captures her experience leaving prison to start life with her new husband, Ryan Anderson. The series is meant to show Gypsy adjusting to not only life after prison, but also to the independence that comes from being an adult making her own choices in the world. There is a certain macabre overtone to the global fascination with Blanchard, who, after all, participated in a heinous criminal act. But her story is also about redemption and perseverance. Although the series Life After Lock Up is currently airing new episodes on Lifetime, it is behind the times in terms of where Gypsy is in her life now. And the updates are just as shocking as one might expect from a woman who has been in the news on a global scale since childhood.

Gypsy Is Moving On With Someone Familiar

Close

Blanchard recently revealed that she is expecting her first baby, amid her divorce from a marriage that occurred while she was still in prison. Blanchard and Anderson married in a prison ceremony in July 2022, and Blanchard was released to her husband in December 2023. Life After Lock Up documents the couple as they struggle to adjust to married life, and as Blanchard adjusts to life as an independent woman. The couple struggled from the start, since Blanchard is very alert to any signs of manipulative behavior, and Anderson's insecurities about her relationships with her family began to wear on her. Part of these insecurities and alleged controlling behavior, which Anderson denies, was the knowledge that Blanchard's step-mother was still in contact with her first prison fiancé, Ken Urker.

Life After Lock Up documents the demise of Blanchard and Anderson's marriage, but the media cycle is far ahead of where Blanchard's life is now. Blanchard separated from Anderson in March 2024, and the couple are currently in the midst of a divorce, with Blanchard seeking spousal support. Once she left Anderson, Blanchard returned home to her family in Cut Off, Louisiana, and re-established her friendship with Urker. The pair lost touch once Urker broke off their engagement, and Blanchard got engaged to Anderson shortly thereafter. Moving quickly from one relationship to the next once again, Blanchard seems to have accelerated her relationship with Urker after her separation from her husband, moving from friendship back to a romantic connection. Blanchard announced her 11-week pregnancy with Urker on her YouTube channel on July 09, 2024. She assured viewers that while the pregnancy was unexpected, both she and Urker are "very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup (2024) Release Date June 3, 2024 Cast Gypsy Rose Blanchard Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up airs Mondays on Lifetime. Past episodes can be streamed on Prime Video.

Stream on Prime Video