It's been nearly 10 years since Gypsy Rose Blanchard murdered her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and was convicted of second-degree murder. In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the reality TV star shared her side of the story, why she was unable to call for help all those years ago, and the final moments with her mother before her death. In the episode titled 'Why I Killed My Mother,' Blanchard reveals that she was the mastermind behind her mother's murder. On the night of the murder in June 2015, after the mother and daughter watched a movie, Blanchard hugged her mother and told her that she loved her.

"I gave her a hug, and I told her, 'I love you.' And I remember holding a pillow that she slept with like every night and crying into it and apologizing to this pillow as if it were her. And just saying, 'I'm so, so sorry, and I love you,' and just taking in the scent of the pillow because, in a sense, it's like saying goodbye."

Blanchard shared that she heard her mother's screams when she was in the bathroom. She admitted that she wanted to help her, but her body felt like it was paralyzed and was unable to move. Blanchard felt responsible for the murder and believes that she took two lives that night - her mother and her ex-boyfriend, who was sentenced to life in prison.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Promises To Break The Cycle of Abuse

Image via MAX

While Blanchard did commit murder, she was also an abuse victim. During her childhood, her mother would put up the facade that her daughter was severely ill to the point where people would offer help and receive gifts from organizations like Habitat for Humanity. As she grew older, she wanted more freedom from her mother, which unfortunately led to further abuse, like being handcuffed and gaslighting. In the 60 Minutes interview, Blanchard explains that she couldn't call for help due to the "emotional hold" her mother had on her.

"I don't think anyone understands the emotional hold the abuser has on their victims. Asking me that is the same as putting me in a category of saying, 'Well, domestic violence survivors, why didn't they just leave their abusive husbands?'"

Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was released early in 2023. She started a family with her husband, Ken Urker, and they have a daughter together. She promised that she would break the cycle of abuse and would not make the same mistakes her mother made. She also has plans to address her past to her child when the time comes. Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup can be streamed on Prime Video.